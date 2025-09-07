Hugel strengthens Brazil presence with Letybo launch and new partner Derma Dream

- The two companies hosted brand pre-launch events for toxin product Letybo in the first week of September to strengthen networks with local healthcare professionals

- The event marks a key milestone in Hugel's expansion across Latin America's aesthetic market

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company chaired by Suk Cha, is accelerating its growth in Brazil – one of Latin America's key markets – through a distribution agreement with Derma Dream for its botulinum toxin product Letybo.

Derma Dream is a leading aesthetics company in Brazil with a robust sales and marketing network. It has a solid presence in Brazil through its academic and educational organizations, training centers, and logistics facilities. The company also operates hands-on workshops and academic events, reinforcing its position in the local market.

Under the strategic partnership, Hugel and Derma Dream plan to collaborate on sales, marketing, and professional training to distribute and sell Letybo across Brazil. In line with these efforts, the two companies held pre-launch events for the botulinum toxin product in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo on September 4 and 5, respectively.

The events showcased Letybo's key features and included procedural techniques, latest clinical data presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and networking dinners with highly positive feedback from attendees.

The Rio de Janeiro event was primarily attended by dermatologists, while the São Paulo one attracted a significant number of dentists and biotech professionals. Doris Hexsel, a globally recognized dermatologist, joined Brazil-based medical expert Fabiano Magacho to share insights into the latest advancements in medical aesthetic treatments.

"We are pleased to strengthen Letybo's footprint through collaboration with Derma Dream, the best local partner in Brazil – the world's third-largest aesthetics market by country. By leveraging our product's proven quality and comprehensive academic and training programs, we aim to position Letybo as a trusted premium botulinum toxin choice for both consumers and medical professionals in Brazil," a Hugel official said.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. As the market leader in injectable aesthetics in South Korea, Hugel is the only South Korean company with regulatory approvals in the world's three largest botulinum toxin markets: the US, China, and Europe. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums. Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

