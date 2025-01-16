Hugel vows to become global leader at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

- Hugel CFO Eva Huang presents mid- to long-term growth strategy at the APAC Track

- The medical aesthetics company aims to expand its presence in more than 80 toxin markets, 70 dermal filler markets, and more than 10 cosmetics markets by 2028

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company, announced its key achievements in 2024 and presented the mid- to long-term growth strategy throughout 2028 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, the US, on Thursday.

The 43rd annual event is the largest global investment symposium for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. This year, it gathered about 550 companies and 8,000 attendees from around the world.

At the APAC Track session on January 16, Huge stated goals to expand its presence to more than 80 countries for toxins, 70 markets for hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, and more than 10 countries for cosmetics by 2028 to realize its vision of becoming a global medical aesthetics leader.

On specific strategies, the company noted maintaining the domestic market leadership in South Korea, expanding its global presence by speedy advancement into emerging markets such as the Middle East and North Africa, strengthening profitability, and diversifying the portfolios.

Hugel also unveiled its strategies for major global markets, the US, China, and Europe. In the US, where the company will officially launch its botulinum toxin in the first half of this year, it will target millennials and Gen Z through emerging sales channels that offer medical-grade aesthetic procedures. With academic content that meets medical practitioners' needs and reasonable pricing, Hugel aims for a 10% share of the US toxin market for aesthetic purposes within three years from the product release. For Europe and China, the company plans a 20-25% share of each toxin market by 2027.

"As a medical aesthetics leader, Hugel will continue to drive continuous growth through strategic international expansion. Our long-standing track record in South Korea, balanced product portfolio and unique value proposition prepared us to be well-positioned in the global markets. Hugel is confident of becoming a top global platform in the medical aesthetic industry beyond the sector leader in South Korea," said Eva Huang, Chief Financial Officer of Hugel.

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. As the market leader in injectable aesthetics in South Korea, Hugel is the only South Korean company with regulatory approvals in the world's three largest botulinum toxin markets: the US, China, and Europe. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums. Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates eight global subsidiaries across South Korea, the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is poised for continued growth and global market expansion.

