Hugel's skincare brand WELLAGE joins K-beauty festival in New York

- The brand introduced its signature Real Hyaluronic Blue 100 Ampoule and new lineup Hyper Peptide Botuleedle Ampoule

- It delivered a presentation on a journey from a local to a global brand at K-beauty Conference

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company, said on Tuesday that WELLAGE, its clinical derma cosmetics brand for skin wellness, joined the festival K-beauty Boost in NYC 2024 at the Korean Cultural Center New York on November 1 to promote its expertise in skincare.

The festival was jointly hosted by the state-run Seoul Business Agency (SBA), online content creators' community Nurilounge and South Korea's largest beauty product review platform Hwahae to promote leading Korean beauty brands in the North American market.

WELLAGE introduces its products to event participants at K-beauty Boost in NYC 2024 WELLAGE introduces its products to event participants at K-beauty Boost in NYC 2024

WELLAGE introduced its signature product Real Hyaluronic Blue 100 Ampoule which helps make glass skin with hyaluronic acid science, and its new lineup Hyper Peptide Botuleedle Ampoule which boosts skin pore elasticity. Both products contain 100% purity hyaluronic acid from three filtration processes, according to Hugel.

Visitors to the booth learned specific features of the WELLAGE products, which are listed on Amazon.com, and joined the event to share samples. Online beauty influencers and fashion magazine editors who visited the booth were highly satisfied with the sample tests, WELLAGE said.

WELLAGE also delivered a presentation at the K-beauty Conference on its journey to grow as a global brand and the landscape and latest trends of the Korean beauty industry. The skincare brand is available in key markets such as the US, China, Japan and Vietnam.

"We are grateful to have participated in this meaningful event as a leading Korean cosmetics brand. As a major local brand for skin hydration, we will do our best to promote the excellence of Korean beauty products on a global stage," a Hugel official said.

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a leading global medical aesthetics company that manufactures injectables for skin rejuvenation such as botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers and skin boosters as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetics products. The company is the only South Korean supplier to the world's three largest botulinum toxin markets, the US, China and Europe. It exports medical aesthetic products and devices to around 70 countries and operates eight global subsidiaries in the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Contact:

Jihyun Kim, Manager of the PR Team, Hugel

[email protected]

SOURCE Hugel