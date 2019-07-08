Huggies Brand Introduces Their Most Perfect Diaper Ever

NEENAH, Wisc., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by parents, Huggies® has introduced Huggies® Special Delivery™ diapers, the softest diaper with plant-based* materials, designed specifically to provide the best for a baby's bottom, without compromise.

Huggies® Special Delivery™ was created for ultimate skin comfort with the trusted leak protection that parents count on to keep baby's skin healthy.

"We are inspired by the loving bond that a parent feels with their baby and their desire to provide the very best care to their babies that they possibly can," said Kristine Rhode, Huggies North America brand director. "These insights led us to create our most perfect diaper, so parents can provide their own perfect care."

Huggies® Special Delivery™ diapers feature a baby-side liner and waistband made with fibers derived from plant-based* materials such as sugarcane, carefully selected to help provide superior absorption and fit. They are free of parabens, fragrance and elemental chlorine, and dermatologically tested and clinically proven hypoallergenic for baby's delicate skin.

Each size option of Huggies® Special Delivery™ diapers features adorable designs that are driven by contemporary market trends while helping parents know when a diaper change is needed with our Huggies wetness indicator.

To learn more about the new product visit huggies.com/specialdelivery.

* 23% by weight

About the Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative everyday products, to diapers and wipes donations, to growing hospital hugger programs, to partnering with NICU nurses to develop diapers and wipes, Huggies promises to ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. For more information on Huggies visit the "Why Huggies?" page at Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-Clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

