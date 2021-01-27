Huggies® Brand To Hero Newborns Like Never Before In First-Ever Big Game Commercial

The commercial celebrates babies everywhere and aims to feature real game day newborns in the ad, leveraging user-generated content captured by families and shared virtually with the brand's production team in a safe, responsible manner.

"This moment will provide Huggies with unprecedented reach and impact as we introduce our new creative platform and brand refresh in the United States," said Rebecca Dunphey, President of Personal Care at Kimberly-Clark North America. "We're rolling out the red carpet for game day babies and ensuring parents everywhere know that Huggies is their partner and guide to navigate all of the unknowns that babyhood presents."

For half a century, Huggies has been a global baby care icon, beloved by families around the world. This big game commercial will introduce a new look, feel and voice for the brand that speaks directly to babies while communicating the spirit of innovation that makes Huggies diapers and wipes perfect for parents, too.

While the big game commercial celebrates the many joys of babyhood, Huggies also recognizes that millions of parents globally struggle with diaper need. That's why Huggies plans to make a series of 10,000 diaper donations to local diaper banks near several area hospitals helping to share game day delivery stories, as part of the brand's broader commitment to donate more than 10 million diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network throughout 2021.

The ad, created in partnership with creative agency Droga5 and with campaign support from Mindshare and Weber Shandwick, will be supported with a fully integrated global campaign that combines TV creative, digital and social media, shopper marketing and PR.

"Huggies diapers and wipes are a huge part of babies' lives from the moment they're born, which is why we wanted to introduce the world to a few newborns who arrive next Sunday," said Dunphey. "We believe this would be the first time game day newborns will appear in the broadcast, and we'll be working diligently all the way up to kickoff to deliver a commercial that makes 'baby history.'"

The brand will also be giving away 25,000 "Welcome to the World" newborn starter kits to help new parents start their journey. The kits will include one pack of Huggies Newborn or Size 1 diapers, a package of wipes, one branded tote bag, key milestone cards and a Huggies-branded bodysuit by Carter's for baby. For the chance to win a "Welcome to the World" kit, please visit the Huggies' entry page beginning gameday (February 7, 2021) through March 7, 2021.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diapers and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is also proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the founding sponsor of virtual NICU support groups through the national nonprofit Hand to Hold, which helps families before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss by providing powerful resources for the whole family. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

