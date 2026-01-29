HUGH JACKMAN JOINS AG1 IN ITS MISSION TO EMPOWER HEALTH

AG1 Welcomes Jackman as Global Ambassador in New Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AG1, a leading global health company, announced today acclaimed actor, producer, performer, and entrepreneur Hugh Jackman as its Global Ambassador. To introduce the partnership, AG1 is launching Good Morning, Hugh, a global campaign inspired by a shared belief that simple morning habits play a powerful role in setting the tone for the day.

Jackman, who has been a strategic investor in AG1 since 2021, has been using the clinically-backed Daily Health Drink for more than five years. First introduced to AG1 by his doctor, he's made it a consistent part of his routine to support his energy, gut health, and immunity alongside a demanding schedule.

"I've been drinking AG1 for years because it's an easy way to take care of myself," said Hugh Jackman. "It fits into my life wherever I am, and it's become part of my morning that I don't really have to think about—which is exactly why it works. I'm excited to help more people find a health routine that works for them."

Good Morning, Hugh is anchored by a 30-second video featuring Jackman waking early and tap dancing—much to the frustration of his downstairs neighbors. The campaign also includes a docu-style interview with Jackman on his personal approach to health, food, and nutrition including AG1 routine, along with short-form social series.

"This partnership grew naturally out of a real relationship. Hugh has been a longtime AG1 fan, and our team deeply admires his impact and range as a performer, his energy, and his commitment to health," explained Kat Cole, CEO of AG1. "While there's only one Hugh Jackman, what he values reflects what we hear from millions of AG1 drinkers around the world: when you invest in your nutrition consistently, it changes how you feel and what you're capable of. That shared perspective—and the genuine fun we had working together—comes through in this campaign."

Recognizing that a healthy relationship with food and nutrition starts early, Hugh Jackman is also joining AG1 in supporting its longtime nonprofit partner, No Kid Hungry. For more than a decade, No Kid Hungry has worked to ensure children have access to three healthy meals a day through school meal programs, community initiatives, and policy change. Since 2019, AG1 has supported this work by helping provide more than 17 million meals.

AG1 is a global health company with a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health. Driven by a core value of continuous improvement, AG1 is committed to raising the standard for quality, efficacy, and third-party testing. The company's flagship product, AG1 Next Gen is backed by four placebo-controlled clinical trials. All products are NSF Certified by Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent safety certifications that verifies the safety of AG1's formulation through independent testing. AG1 products are designed by an in-house team of scientists, researchers and nutritionists, and are continuously updated to reflect the latest scientific research. Founded in 2010, AG1 has operations spanning North America, Europe, and APAC.

