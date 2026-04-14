AG1 LAUNCHES AT TARGET EXPANDING ACCESS TO ITS SCIENCE-BACKED DAILY HEALTH RITUALS

The company brings its simple, science-backed supplements to all Target stores

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AG1, a leading global health company, today announced the launch of AG1 and AGZ in all Target stores and on Target.com. This partnership brings AG1's simple, science-backed daily health rituals to millions of new customers. The launch also marks the first time AGZ, a nighttime drink formulated with clinically studied key ingredients to support winding down and a restful, restorative sleep, will be available on retail shelves.

AG1 and AGZ Target Products

"For over 15 years, we've focused on empowering people to take ownership of their health through simple, science-backed daily rituals that support whole-body health from morning to night," said Kat Cole, Chief Executive Officer of AG1. "This expansion reflects our commitment to increasing access to even more consumers. We're proud to bring AG1's high-quality standards to Target shelves."

AG1 will debut with custom endcaps at the entrance of the supplement aisle, featuring AG1 and AGZ side by side. To support customers discovering the brand in stores, AG1 is introducing 7-count and 14-count packs of both AG1 and AGZ, in addition to the AG1 Start Here Kit, which includes seven servings of AG1, a shaker bottle, and a habit-tracker.

This milestone follows AG1's successful expansion into brick-and-mortar retail last year, joining partners including Costco and The Vitamin Shoppe. Since 2010, AG1 has helped pioneer the daily nutrition category with its flagship Daily Health Drink, designed as a simple and effective way to start each day with foundational nutrients and gut health support. Both AG1 and AGZ are formulated with clinically studied key ingredients and maintain NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the industry's most rigorous independent certifications for product safety and quality.

ABOUT AG1

AG1 is a global health company on a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health. The company offers a growing portfolio of research-backed health products. Its flagship, AG1 Next Gen, is a clinically-studied daily health supplement that combines a high-quality multivitamin, probiotic, and more into a single, powerful scoop. AG1 products are NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent quality and safety certification programs in the supplement industry, and a standard sought by many professional athletes, coaches, and trainers.

Founded in 2010, AG1 has operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. AG1 is available by subscription at drinkag1.com and at select retail partners.

AG1 Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AG1