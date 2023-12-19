Hughes Elevates Rural America's Internet Experience with the New Hughesnet

News provided by

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

19 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

JUPITER-powered satellite internet plans allow customers to connect, stream and play wherever they live

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today introduced new Hughesnet® high-speed satellite internet plans that allow customers to connect, stream and play wherever they live. The plans leverage capacity from the new Hughes JUPITER™ 3 satellite to offer faster speeds and unlimited data, as well as feature low-latency Hughesnet Fusion® and Whole Home Wi-Fi.

Bringing unprecedented capacity for internet connectivity to the Americas, the Hughes JUPITER 3 is the world's largest commercial communications satellite. This ultra-high-density satellite features more than 300 spot beams that alleviate congestion and deliver a faster experience. The state-of-the-art ground system for JUPITER 3 has a new dedicated fiber backbone to reduce latency and artificial intelligence (AI) that automatically reroutes traffic around congestion. The JUPITER-powered Hughesnet plans feature download speeds up to 100 Mbps.

The Hughesnet Fusion plan allows customers to enjoy gaming and playing online like never before. Introduced to the market last year as the first consumer-ready multipath technology, Hughesnet Fusion seamlessly blends satellite and wireless technologies into a low-latency, more responsive internet experience—now with unlimited data and faster speeds. The Whole Home Wi-Fi lets users connect, stream and play anywhere in their home.

"Customers expect to be able to stream, videoconference and play games online," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "The new Hughesnet is designed to enable these applications with fast speeds, unlimited data and new low-latency Fusion plans. Since inventing satellite internet in the 1990s, Hughes has been dedicated to constantly innovating our service to meet the needs of customers beyond the reach of cable and fiber connectivity. The new Hughesnet is a fundamental reinvention of what satellite internet can be."

Rural customers will also have access to new Hughesnet for Business plans optimized to support the online applications they need to expand and grow. All Hughesnet for Business plans include commercial installation, Express Repair Premium and 24/7 business-class phone support. Plus, businesses leveraging Fusion plans will have expanded capabilities for common cloud-based collaboration tools.

Hughesnet was named the Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2023 and Best Internet Provider for Rural Areas of 2023 by U.S. News & Report 360 Reviews. CNET has also named Hughesnet as the best satellite internet provider for reliable speeds

For more information about the new Hughesnet, visit www.Hughesnet.com.

About Hughes
Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Also from this source

Hughes JUPITER 3 Satellite Begins Over the Air Testing with the Ground System

Hughes JUPITER 3 Satellite Begins Over the Air Testing with the Ground System

Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, today announced its JUPITER™ 3 ultra-high-density satellite has successfully deployed its ...
Hughes Emerges as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

Hughes Emerges as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.