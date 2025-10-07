Hughes and Celona to Deliver Fully Managed Private Wireless Networks

New turnkey solution enabling automation and Industry 4.0 empowers enterprises and public sector organizations with secure, scalable, and cloud-ready connectivity

GERMANTOWN, Md., and CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced a strategic relationship with Celona, a pioneer in private 5G networks, to launch a fully managed private wireless network solution. The new offering is designed to meet the rising demand for secure, mobile, and high-performance wireless connectivity that powers digital transformation and automation across industrial sectors such as manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, and energy. This also extends to government operations and public safety use cases.

Combining Celona's 5G LAN technology with the extensive managed services experience of Hughes, the solution offers enterprises embracing Industry 4.0 a turnkey solution, from site design and deployment to 24/7 network monitoring and support. The service also provides advanced Quality of Service (QoS), SIM-based security, and seamless indoor/outdoor mobility.

"Enterprises today are under pressure to modernize their operations, adopt automation, and connect more devices than ever before. Traditional Wi-Fi and public networks simply weren't designed for that level of complexity," said Colleen Caruso, Vice President of Enterprise Managed Services at Hughes. "Our relationship with Celona enables secure, scalable, policy-compliant, business-ready wireless that's fully managed from end to end. Our goal is to empower our customers to meet today's operational demands and lead tomorrow's innovations."

The joint solution addresses connectivity challenges common in large or dense environments and supports real-time applications, including, but not limited to, robotics, video analytics, and connected worker systems. Customers benefit from enterprise-ready design, guaranteed service level agreements, and integration with on-premises and cloud-based business systems, without needing in-house cellular expertise.

"Connectivity is no longer a luxury—it's a business-critical asset, especially in the age of industrial intelligence. Whether it's a warehouse, a factory floor, or a logistics hub, a lost wireless connection can cost time, money, and safety," said Rajeev Shah, CEO and co-founder of Celona. "Our relationship with Hughes brings together world-class private 5G technology and a proven managed services model, giving enterprises greater reliability, coverage, performance, and security, while unlocking new possibilities for AI-driven operations."

Hughes Managed Private Wireless Network is designed to support mission-critical use cases across both commercial and public sector domains. From automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and smart surveillance to mobile command centers and secure telehealth connectivity, the network offers flexible deployment options—on premises or cloud-hosted—tailored to each customer's unique operational and compliance needs.

Delivered as a fully managed service, the Hughes solution enables customers to harness the full power of private cellular without significant upfront investment or in-house technical expertise. Network management, SIM provisioning, performance optimization, and threat detection are handled by Hughes through its 24/7 Network Operations Center. The solution is supported by a large set of devices from major manufacturers and applications, which makes it ready for quick adoption by enterprises.

To learn more about Hughes managed private wireless solutions for enterprise, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/what-we-offer/5g-solutions/private-wireless-networks.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators, and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its portfolio of wired and wireless solutions including 5G Open RAN and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry's first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io.

