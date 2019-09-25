Hughes Expands Service Offerings in Mexico, Launches High-Speed Satellite Internet

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced the launch in Mexico of HughesNet®, its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service. The introduction of HughesNet marks the expansion of Hughes' presence in Mexico, where the company offers commercial enterprise and government services, through its partner Star Group/StarGo. Beginning October 1, HughesNet will deliver fast, reliable Internet access virtually everywhere in the country, including in areas where other Internet services are not available today.

"We are proud to introduce HughesNet to Mexico," said Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes. "We look forward to helping connect the unconnected throughout the country so people can enjoy the many social, economic and educational benefits of quality, high-speed Internet access."

There is a great need for high-speed Internet in Mexico, especially in rural areas. According to Freedom on the Net 2018 – Mexico, Internet penetration in rural communities is only 14%, compared to 86% in urban areas. With the launch of HughesNet service in Mexico, approximately 95% of the population will have access to Internet service – even in rural areas.

HughesNet service in Mexico offers speeds of 25 Mbps for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads. Plus, built-in Wi-Fi is included so customers can connect different devices to their HughesNet service; and Customer Care is available around the clock. With HughesNet, customers can browse the web, watch video, send and receive email, enjoy social media, conduct online banking and more.

"Now, with the launch of HughesNet, everyone across the country can enjoy the fast, reliable Internet service used by more than 1.4 million customers throughout the Americas," said Vinod Shukla, Chairman, HNS de Mexico S.A. de C.V. "In Mexico – even in areas where fiber and cable services are not available – Internet access is now possible through HughesNet."

The launch of HughesNet in Mexico follows Hughes success over many years in partnering with the Star Group/StarGo to deliver commercial enterprise services throughout Mexico.

In addition to Mexico, HughesNet is available in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the United States. For more information about HughesNet in Mexico, please visit www.hughesnet.com.mx.

About HNS de Mexico

HNS de Mexico S.A. de C.V., headquartered in Mexico City, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC. For additional information, please visit www.hughesnet.com.mx.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hughes.com

