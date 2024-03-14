Hughes JUPITER 3 Satellite Delivering a New Era of Connectivity

Largest commercial communications satellite ever serving consumers and businesses across the Americas.

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that its JUPITER™ 3 satellite is providing services to subscribers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, and Colombia. Launched in July 2023, the satellite soon reached its position at the 95 West orbital slot and underwent extensive testing. After successfully completing the tests, JUPITER 3 entered commercial service on December 19, 2023. In the 90 days since, Hughes has launched new Hughesnet services across the Americas for both consumer and business users.

"The feedback from users and dealers has been overwhelmingly positive," said Peter Gulla, Senior Vice President, Hughes. "The demand for connectivity is tremendous, including in rural areas that are unserved or underserved by other services. Our new Hughesnet plans are meeting the market expectations for speed and price. Our Fusion plans for home and business are giving users a low-latency service that has been unavailable to rural locations previously."

JUPITER 3 provides speeds up to 100 Mbps. With more than 300 spot beams, the geostationary satellite uses the Ka-band spectrum plus Q-band and V-band for gateways. JUPITER 3 is supported by a state-of-the-art cloud-based ground system featuring a diverse private fiber backbone and network and traffic management utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) that monitors traffic and makes real-time changes to reduce latency and maximize throughput.

"Internet connection is vital today, and we forget that there are places where that connection is unavailable or unreliable. When we set up a new subscriber with the Hughesnet service, it is a game changer for them," said Tim Robinson, Owner 21st Century Communications. "After completing a recent installation, one of our technicians relayed how the homeowner cried tears of joy over the excitement of the new connection. This is why we do what we do, we are making a real difference in the lives of our customers, and the new JUPITER 3 powered Hughesnet is awesome."

JUPITER 3 is also an important part of Hughes services for airlines, enterprises, and government customers. Hughes is pursuing a multi-orbit, managed services future where customers will have the secure and reliable connectivity they need, where and when they need it.

For more information about the Hughes JUPITER 3 satellite, please visit the website.

