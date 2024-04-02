Hughes Enables Worldwide LEO Connectivity with Eutelsat OneWeb Approval of New ESA

Hughes flat panel ESA user terminal approved for commercial availability on the OneWeb LEO Network

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced the commercial availability of the Hughes HL1120W Terminal. This electronically steerable antenna-based (ESA) terminal has received Eutelsat OneWeb approval for operation in its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network and this milestone enables Hughes to bring Eutelsat OneWeb's enterprise-grade, low-latency, high-speed connectivity to customers across the globe. As an early pioneer in LEO technologies, Hughes developed the gateway and core modem module for all OneWeb terminals and is continuing its engineering leadership with this groundbreaking, flat panel ESA.

"Using our decades of experience with low Earth orbit systems and our detailed understanding of the Eutelsat OneWeb system, we are delivering a high-performance connectivity solution that brings reliable, enterprise-grade LEO connectivity to remote locations," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president and general manager, North America Enterprise Division, Hughes. "Our Managed LEO service currently supports customers in the military, government agencies and public safety communities as well as retailers and energy companies. This technology is a game changer, and we are proud to be working closely with Eutelsat OneWeb to bring our solution to the broader market."

Juan Pablo Cofino, regional vice president Americas, Eutelsat OneWeb, said "We are delighted to add the HL1120W to our product portfolio and this terminal is well poised to meet a range of enterprise and government uses. Hughes is a longstanding technology and distribution partner of ours and the addition of this terminal will help us extend connectivity services even faster and further for Hughes and also for our partners around the world. We look forward to seeing this terminal switched on in communities, businesses and for governments everywhere."

The HL1120W is designed for the outdoor environment. It is lightweight, low-power, weather-tight and easy to install and maintain. It is constructed with a durable aluminum chassis and is configured to function right out of the box with self-pointing to the Eutelsat OneWeb satellite constellation. The HL1120W includes an indoor unit, which provides a Wi-Fi 6 router and 2 GigE LAN ports. The terminal is manufactured by Hughes in its factory in Maryland, USA.

For low-latency applications and service in hard-to-reach places, the Hughes Managed LEO service provides a reliable, high-speed option. As a OneWeb distributor, Hughes can deploy LEO capacity as a managed broadband service, a multi-orbit mobility or enterprise solution, or part of a multi-transport Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) or highly specialized military network.

For more information about the Hughes ESA and Managed LEO Service, please visit the website.

