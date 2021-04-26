Hughes Named Fortinet Service Provider Partner of the Year

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced that it was named Fortinet's Service Provider Partner of the Year for its HughesON™ Managed Network Services, particularly its managed SD-WAN solution. Announced during Fortinet's Accelerate 2021 global conference, the award recognizes Hughes for strong growth in the past year and consistent delivery of reliable, optimized and secure networks that combine exceptional service from Hughes with market-leading technologies from Fortinet.

"For 15 years, we've worked with Fortinet to bring the benefits of market-leading security solutions and secure SD-WAN service to enterprise customers," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division at Hughes. "Together, we share a commitment to excellence in service delivery and customer satisfaction. We are honored by Fortinet's recognition, as it's a testament to our successful collaboration, and to the outstanding results we've delivered for our customers."

Hughes works with enterprise customers to tailor scalable and secure managed SD-WAN solutions based on its robust HughesON portfolio of offerings, which includes Fortinet's comprehensive security, SD-WAN, and SD-Branch technologies. Across its customer deployments, Hughes has integrated more than 63,000 Fortinet devices with multiple broadband transports, routing and WAN optimization technologies into high-performing, secure networks. Each HughesON managed network combines best-of-breed technology with market-leading service excellence, such as the "single pane of glass" HughesON Portal for network management and the first-of-its-kind AIOps capability for self-healing at the network edge.

The accolade from Fortinet follows recent recognition of Hughes from industry research firms Gartner and Frost & Sullivan for superior managed networking capabilities and service delivery.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2021 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company.

