Hughes Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) Successfully Completes Flight Test Using LEO

Hughes leading-edge technology is ready to transform IFEC for business jet market

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), announced the Gogo Galileo HDX Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) built by Hughes has completed its test flight on a Bombardier Challenger 300. A commercial aviation variant will be available from Hughes in the first half of 2025, using the same flight-proven technology.

"Business jet owners can unlock the full potential of LEO connectivity with the Hughes ESA to deliver a seamless, gate-to-gate connectivity experience," said Reza Rasoulian, SVP of the aviation business unit at Hughes. "We're thrilled to see Gogo Business Aviation validate our industry-leading technology and look forward to providing the business aviation sector with the solutions they need to offer an exceptional, reliable, and frustration-free in-flight entertainment and connectivity experience."

Designed with a low profile and small size to seamlessly integrate with aircraft of any size, the ESA is engineered for easy maintenance and installation. The terminals are manufactured at a new state-of-the-art Hughes facility in Germantown, Maryland. Leveraging the advanced Hughes In-Flight connectivity management system and the Hughes commercial aviation ESA, airlines worldwide can provide to their passengers an "always connected feeling."

Hughes has over 20 years of experience in the aviation connectivity business. The company offers a suite of in-flight solutions for the aviation market, focused on providing the best passenger connectivity experience through an innovative approach to aero connectivity. This flight test validates Hughes cutting edge technology and builds on the extensive end-to-end connectivity capabilities of Hughes for the aviation sector.

