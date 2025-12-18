Hughes Releases Transportable Terminals in Ruggedized Case for Rapid Connectivity

Portable terminals enable plug-and-play setup for disaster response, remote operations, and business continuity

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) terminals, now certified for Comms-on-the-Pause (COTP) service, are available in a new product family of ruggedized transportable cases. These innovative terminals provide immediate broadband connectivity via Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO network, ensuring reliable access whenever and wherever it's needed. With both single and dual panel configurations, Hughes LEO terminals empower mobile teams to maintain critical communications and operate efficiently in demanding environments.

The Hughes Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) terminals feature robust, transportable IP67-rated pop-up cases built by C-COM Satellite Systems. With crushproof construction, steel latches, and recessed wheels for easy transport, these terminals are plug-and-play for rapid setup and ideal for mission-critical communications in temporary environments and harsh conditions. Key use cases include:

Emergency Response: First responders and federal, state, or local agencies can rapidly deploy communications after hurricanes, floods, or wildfires—supporting operations for weeks or months in areas where terrestrial networks are not available.

Disaster Preparedness: Enterprises and governments can pre-stage satellite kits at high-risk locations ahead of natural disasters, ensuring backup connectivity is ready before the storm hits.

Upstream Oil & Gas Exploration: Land-based rigs that relocate every 1–6 weeks can maintain internet connectivity for field operations, data transfer, and crew communications in even the most remote areas.

Cell on Wheels (COWs): Telecom providers can take advantage of satellite connectivity via COWs or network trailers during major events, outages, or network buildouts.

"Every moment without connectivity in the field is a moment of risk—whether that's lost revenue, delayed response, or compromised safety," said Royce Hernandez, Vice President of Mobility Products at Hughes. "We designed our ESA terminals for the real world: where communications need to be up fast, perform in rugged environments, and move when you do. Our customers know that Hughes delivers when it matters most."

"The certification of Hughes ESA terminals for Comms-on-the-Pause services expands the connectivity options we can offer our customers. These portable, rapidly deployable solutions, when used together with our Comms-on-the-Pause airtime services, enable reliable communications in dynamic and remote environments," Filipe de Oliveira, Vice President for Commercial at Eutelsat, added. "At Eutelsat, we value innovations that enhance flexibility and ensure organizations can stay connected when and where it matters most. We look forward to supporting the deployment of these terminals across key sectors and regions."

