HughesNet in Puerto Rico Expands to Serve Increased Demand for Broadband

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced it has secured additional capacity over Puerto Rico for HughesNet®, the leading satellite Internet service. The capacity increase – on the existing Hughes 63 West satellite payload – will enhance the customer experience for current HughesNet customers across Puerto Rico and enable Hughes to serve even more customers on the island with affordable, reliable Internet access.

HughesNet was named Best Satellite Internet Service Provider of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report.

"Due to the pandemic and recent natural disasters, the people of Puerto Rico understand the value of being connected," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "Across the island, HughesNet delivers internet access by satellite so people can work from home, attend school, and keep up with latest health and disaster information. HughesNet goes where other providers can't reach. The need for connectivity has never been never greater and this is why we continue to optimize HughesNet to connect more people and better serve our existing customers."

Recently named the Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews, HughesNet connects more than 1,500,000 families and businesses across the Americas at broadband speeds in areas that cable and wire-line providers have largely bypassed. Available in rural and remote locations—even in the most difficult to reach places—HughesNet provides Puerto Ricans with fast and reliable Internet access so they can browse the web, access government and health information, watch videos, send and receive email, enjoy social media, conduct online banking and more. Hughes continuously innovates to better serve its customers and connect more people to the Internet, as evidenced by these latest capacity enhancements in Puerto Rico.

For more information about HughesNet in Puerto Rico, visit www.hughesnet.com/pr.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2021 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hughesnet.com

