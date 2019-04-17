HughesNet Rolls Out New Service Plans for New Yorkers in Selected Areas

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HughesNet®, America's No. 1 choice for satellite Internet, today announced new service plans for residents of New York State as part of the New NY Broadband Program, which provides state grant funding to support high-speed Internet access to unserved and underserved areas of New York State. With more than 1.3 million subscribers throughout the Americas, HughesNet brings the many benefits of affordable broadband to consumers and businesses, including in rural and remote areas that are unserved or underserved by terrestrial broadband. Now, New Yorkers in designated areas of the state can enjoy special rates and data plans on HughesNet Gen5 service, which features faster-than-ever speeds and state-of-the-art, built-in Wi-Fi.

"In today's economy, access to broadband is essential for communities and businesses to thrive," said Jeffrey Nordhaus, Empire State Development executive vice president of innovation and broadband. "We thank Hughes for its support of the New NY Broadband Program, and for working in close partnership with the state to provide connectivity to many of the most rural and remote areas that previously lacked access to broadband."

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo established the $500 million New NY Broadband Program in 2015 with a goal of "broadband for all." The Program provides state grant funding to support projects that deliver high-speed Internet access and is currently in its third and final stage, addressing the balance of New Yorkers without access. Before the initiative, 30 percent of New Yorkers were without broadband.

"We are pleased to help New York achieve its goal of bringing high-speed Internet access to citizens throughout the state," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president of North America marketing at Hughes. "HughesNet Gen5 plans offered through the New NY Broadband Program feature more data than standard consumer plans, free equipment and free standard installation. From receiving and sending email, to online banking, to remote education, with HughesNet, New Yorkers can stay connected – no matter where they live or work in the state."

HughesNet Gen5 service plans are designed to deliver download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps, meeting the FCC definition of broadband. In the FCC's "Measuring Broadband America" reports, which examine actual versus advertised speeds of fixed broadband services nationwide, HughesNet was ranked No. 1 among all ISPs for meeting or exceeding advertised download speeds, 4 years in a row (2014-2017). Among satellite broadband providers reviewed by the FCC in the latest report, HughesNet Gen5 ranked first in all 11 performance categories measured, including consistency of speed, latency and average webpage download time.

New Yorkers in the Capital Region, Long Island, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York can visit www.HughesNetNYSB.com to see if their address is eligible for the exclusive HughesNet plans available through the New NY Broadband Program.

About the New NY Broadband Program

Recognizing the importance of broadband infrastructure and building on prior State investments in broadband deployment, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in 2015, with legislative support, established the $500 million New NY Broadband Program. The Program provides New York State grant funding to support projects that deliver high-speed Internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the State, with priority to unserved areas, Libraries, and Educational Opportunity Centers.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON® managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

