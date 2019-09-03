Hugo Raworth Returns to SitusAMC as Head of RERC Europe

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RERC, a SitusAMC company, is proud to announce the return of Hugo Raworth to the firm. Based in London, Hugo will join RERC, as Managing Director and Head of RERC's European business. Hugo was previously with the firm from 2005 to 2015.

As Head of RERC in Europe, Hugo will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational execution throughout the region, focusing on the delivery of a suite of solutions including valuation management, valuation review, and loan valuation services.

"We are excited to welcome Hugo back to RERC and the broader SitusAMC family. His expertise in the industry and intimate knowledge of our company position him, and the firm, to continue delivering exceptional client outcomes."

- Lisa Williams, Head of Europe, SitusAMC

"Hugo brings a wealth of industry knowledge and connectivity to clients, which makes him the perfect leader to strategically expand RERC into being the premier valuation services firm in Europe.

- Brian Velky, Managing Director, Global Head of Valuation Advisory

"Under Hugo's leadership in Europe, RERC will be able to continue towards its objective of enhancing its globally integrated platform of Valuation Advisory Services to existing and future institutional debt and equity clients, overseeing quarterly gross asset values well in excess of $300 billion.

- Ken Riggs, President of RERC

Hugo re-joins SitusAMC from JLL, where he served as Lead Director of Commercial Valuation Advisory based in London. In addition to his leadership responsibilities, Hugo was also responsible for business development and developing new advisory roles for the team.

In his previous tenure with SitusAMC, Hugo managed SitusAMC's European operations and was responsible for overseeing bank platform creation, real estate loan valuation and due diligence, asset management and workout, and loan origination due diligence and underwriting.

"I am excited to rejoin RERC and SitusAMC," said Hugo. "With an expanded offering, a talented and growing team, and innovative technologies and systems, we are in a tremendous position to help our clients achieve their goals and grow our business.

Hugo will assume his new role on October 1st, reporting to Brian Velky.

