SitusAMC Appoints Amrit Gill as Director of CRE Platform Management & Client Relations

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the real estate finance industry, today announced the appointment of Amrit Gill as Director of Platform Management & Client Relations within the firm's Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Talent Solutions division, effective September 2, 2025. Ms. Gill will report directly to Holly Mickens, Managing Director, Strategic Advisory Solutions.

Ms. Gill brings over 20 years of experience in strategic partnerships, client relationship management, and operational excellence across commercial real estate and financial services. In this new role, Ms. Gill will be responsible for guiding and enhancing the client experience across SitusAMC's bespoke Talent Platforms, building long-term strategies that support client growth. She will also lead initiatives that enhance service delivery, help clients realize even greater value from their relationships with SitusAMC, and position them for sustained success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amrit to SitusAMC," said Ms. Mickens. "Her ability to drive measurable impact through strategic partnerships and operational transformation will be a tremendous asset as we continue to elevate our Talent Platforms."

"Amrit's proven ability to elevate client experience while driving operational excellence makes her a powerful addition to our team," said Anne Jablonski, head of CRE. "Her track record speaks for itself, and we're confident she'll bring lasting value to our platform and our clients."

About SitusAMC's Talent Platforms

SitusAMC has partnered with a wide range of CRE lenders and investors over the past 20+ years to build and manage fully dedicated teams, operating as seamless extensions of a client's operations, aligning with its policy, procedures, and benefits. These Talent Platforms are built to support the full lifecycle of CRE lending and investing activity, providing increased organizational agility, enhanced talent acquisition and management, and financial efficiencies. Talent Platforms can be fully customized to align with the client's needs, supporting a wide range of CRE lending and investing activities, including:

Underwriting





Securitization & Transactions





Investment Advisory





Servicing and Asset Management





Real Estate, Debt & Securities Valuations

Talent Platforms can be built from the ground up, leveraging SitusAMC dedicated talent acquisition experts, or can "lift and shift" existing talent from the client's in-house team to the newly formed Talent Platform. Today, SitusAMC manages more than 300 professionals across its Talent Platforms.

Learn more about SitusAMC Talent Platforms: https://www.situsamc.com/talent-solutions

About Amrit Gill

Ms. Gill joins SitusAMC from Trepp, Inc., where she served as SVP, Practice Leader, and Strategic Alliance. While there, she led the launch of a strategic alliance program, which increased partnership pipeline leads and expanded revenue opportunities. Her operational leadership improved efficiency, and she introduced executive-level reporting systems that delivered real-time analytics on return on investment (ROI) and performance to senior leadership.

Prior to Trepp, Ms. Gill was Director and Head of Strategic Partnerships at Built Technologies, where she developed the partnership vertical from the ground up.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Gill held senior roles at HSBC and BlackRock, where she led institutional sales and client relationship initiatives, supported large-scale asset growth, and managed operational integrations during major mergers. Her work consistently delivered high-impact results across strategic operations, client success, and business development.

Ms. Gill holds a master's degree from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is actively involved in industry organizations including Women in Derivatives (WIND), Women in Commercial Real Estate (CREW), and the Association of Financial Technology (AFT), and is recognized for her thought leadership in strategic partnerships and client success.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit www.SitusAMC.com

