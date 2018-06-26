Huish Outdoors Recalls Scuba Diving Regulators Due to Drowning Hazard

Name of Product: Oceanic and Hollis scuba diving regulators

Hazard: The scuba diving regulators can restrict airflow at low tank pressures (below 500 psi), posing a drowning hazard to divers.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba diving regulators and contact a local Oceanic or Hollis dealer for a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

Huish Outdoors toll-free at 888-270-8595 (extension 4) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.Hollis.com and www.OceanicWorldwide.com and click on recall at top of page, or https://recall.hollis.com and https://recall.oceanicworldwide.com for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,500 (In addition, 330 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Oceanic and Hollis regulators for scuba diving. The metal regulator attaches to the scuba tank valve and controls the pressure of the air a diver breathes.

The serial number is laser etched on the first stage body. Part numbers and UPC numbers are printed on the packaging only. Only regulators with the following part numbers are included in the recall.

Oceanic CDX First Stage Part Number Description UPC 40-3770-07 ALPHA 10 + CDX, YOKE 020545096023 40-3771-07 ALPHA 10 + CDX, DIN 020545096030 40-3770 CDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE 020545095538 40-3771 CDX 1ST STAGE, DIN 020545095545 40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075 Oceanic EDX First Stage Part Number Description UPC 40-7590-07 DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, BK 020545043713 40-7591-07 DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, BK 020545043720 40-7590-24 DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, WH 020545096009 40-7591-24 DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, WH 020545096016 40-7590 EDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE 020545095552 40-7591 EDX 1ST STAGE, DIN 020545095569 40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075 Oceanic FDX10 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 40-6185 KIT, SVC, FDX10, 1ST STG 020545097013 Oceanic FDXi First Stage Part Number Description UPC 40-8150-07 ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, BK 020545092094 40-8150-24 ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, WH 020545092100 40-8140-07 ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, BK 020545087960 40-8140-24 ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, WH 020545087977 40-8200-03 FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, BK 020545082705 40-8200-05 FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, BK 020545082729 40-8211-24 FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, WT 020545094685 40-8212-24 FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, WT 020545094692 40-6184 KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG 020545097075 Hollis DC7 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 240-3500-07-M 500SE + DC7 YOKE 020545208921 240-3501-07-M 500SE + DC7 DIN 020545208938 240-1503-07-M 150LX + DC7 DIN 020545211037 240-1504-07-M 150LX + DC7 YOKE 020545211044 240-3567 DC7 - YOKE 020545207054 240-3568 DC7 - DIN 020545207061 220-9206 KIT, SVC, DC7, 1ST STG 020545086314 Hollis DC3 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 240-1000-07-M 100LX + DC3 YOKE 020545209966 240-1001-07-M 100LX + DC3 DIN 020545209973 240-3555 DC3 - YOKE 020545205715 240-3556 DC3 - DIN 020545205722 220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148 Hollis DC1 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148 Hollis DC2 First Stage Part Number Description UPC 220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148 Hollis DCX First Stage Part Number Description UPC 240-2010-07-M 200LX + DCX YOKE 020545209928 240-2011-07-M 200LX + DCX DIN 020545209935 240-3572 DCX - YOKE 020545210412 240-3573 DCX - DIN 020545210429 220-9214 KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG 020545216148

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Scuba dive equipment stores nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for between $240 and $350 for the first stage regulator only and between $400 and $650 when sold as part of a complete first and second stage regulator.

Distributor: Huish Outdoors LLC, dba Oceanic and Hollis, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured in: Costa Mesa, CA, USA

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/67060r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

