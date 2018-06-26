WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Huish-Outdoors-Recalls-Scuba-Diving-Regulators-Due-to-Drowning-Hazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Oceanic and Hollis scuba diving regulators
Hazard: The scuba diving regulators can restrict airflow at low tank pressures (below 500 psi), posing a drowning hazard to divers.
Remedy: Repair
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba diving regulators and contact a local Oceanic or Hollis dealer for a free repair.
Consumer Contact:
Huish Outdoors toll-free at 888-270-8595 (extension 4) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.Hollis.com and www.OceanicWorldwide.com and click on recall at top of page, or https://recall.hollis.com and https://recall.oceanicworldwide.com for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 4,500 (In addition, 330 were sold in Canada)
Description:
This recall involves Oceanic and Hollis regulators for scuba diving. The metal regulator attaches to the scuba tank valve and controls the pressure of the air a diver breathes.
The serial number is laser etched on the first stage body. Part numbers and UPC numbers are printed on the packaging only. Only regulators with the following part numbers are included in the recall.
|
Oceanic CDX First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
40-3770-07
|
ALPHA 10 + CDX, YOKE
|
020545096023
|
40-3771-07
|
ALPHA 10 + CDX, DIN
|
020545096030
|
40-3770
|
CDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE
|
020545095538
|
40-3771
|
CDX 1ST STAGE, DIN
|
020545095545
|
40-6184
|
KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG
|
020545097075
|
Oceanic EDX First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
40-7590-07
|
DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, BK
|
020545043713
|
40-7591-07
|
DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, BK
|
020545043720
|
40-7590-24
|
DELTA 5 + EDX, YOKE, WH
|
020545096009
|
40-7591-24
|
DELTA 5 + EDX, DIN, WH
|
020545096016
|
40-7590
|
EDX 1ST STAGE, YOKE
|
020545095552
|
40-7591
|
EDX 1ST STAGE, DIN
|
020545095569
|
40-6184
|
KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG
|
020545097075
|
Oceanic FDX10 First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
40-6185
|
KIT, SVC, FDX10, 1ST STG
|
020545097013
|
Oceanic FDXi First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
40-8150-07
|
ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, BK
|
020545092094
|
40-8150-24
|
ZEO + FDXi, YOKE, SWIV, WH
|
020545092100
|
40-8140-07
|
ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, BK
|
020545087960
|
40-8140-24
|
ZEO + FDXi, DIN, SWIV, WH
|
020545087977
|
40-8200-03
|
FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, BK
|
020545082705
|
40-8200-05
|
FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, BK
|
020545082729
|
40-8211-24
|
FDXi 1ST STG, YOKE, WT
|
020545094685
|
40-8212-24
|
FDXi 1ST STG, DIN, WT
|
020545094692
|
40-6184
|
KIT, SVC, FDXi/CDX/EDX, 1ST STG
|
020545097075
|
Hollis DC7 First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
240-3500-07-M
|
500SE + DC7 YOKE
|
020545208921
|
240-3501-07-M
|
500SE + DC7 DIN
|
020545208938
|
240-1503-07-M
|
150LX + DC7 DIN
|
020545211037
|
240-1504-07-M
|
150LX + DC7 YOKE
|
020545211044
|
240-3567
|
DC7 - YOKE
|
020545207054
|
240-3568
|
DC7 - DIN
|
020545207061
|
220-9206
|
KIT, SVC, DC7, 1ST STG
|
020545086314
|
Hollis DC3 First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
240-1000-07-M
|
100LX + DC3 YOKE
|
020545209966
|
240-1001-07-M
|
100LX + DC3 DIN
|
020545209973
|
240-3555
|
DC3 - YOKE
|
020545205715
|
240-3556
|
DC3 - DIN
|
020545205722
|
220-9214
|
KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG
|
020545216148
|
Hollis DC1 First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
220-9214
|
KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG
|
020545216148
|
Hollis DC2 First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
220-9214
|
KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG
|
020545216148
|
Hollis DCX First Stage
|
Part Number
|
Description
|
UPC
|
240-2010-07-M
|
200LX + DCX YOKE
|
020545209928
|
240-2011-07-M
|
200LX + DCX DIN
|
020545209935
|
240-3572
|
DCX - YOKE
|
020545210412
|
240-3573
|
DCX - DIN
|
020545210429
|
220-9214
|
KIT, SVC, DC1/DC2/DC3/DCX, 1ST STG
|
020545216148
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Sold At: Scuba dive equipment stores nationwide from October 2017 through June 2018 for between $240 and $350 for the first stage regulator only and between $400 and $650 when sold as part of a complete first and second stage regulator.
Distributor: Huish Outdoors LLC, dba Oceanic and Hollis, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Manufactured in: Costa Mesa, CA, USA
In Conjunction With: Canada
Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/67060r-eng.php
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
