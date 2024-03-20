Huizhou Boeko Selects Lummus for New Isobutane Dehydrogenation Plant in China

Award marks inaugural work for Huizhou Boeko plant in Huizhou City, delivering Lummus' CATOFIN technology for reliable, lower cost, energy efficient on-stream production

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced Huizhou Boeko Materials Co. Ltd., has selected Lummus' iC4 CATOFIN® technology for the dehydrogenation of isobutane for their plant in Huizhou City, China. Notably, this is the first time Huizhou Boeko will license Lummus' CATOFIN technology at this site.

"Lummus' CATOFIN technology offers the industry's most reliable, low cost and low carbon solution, from which Huizhou Boeko can leverage their expertise and production capabilities to secure a competitive advantage in the market," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "We are excited to provide this proven technology at Huizhou Boeko's site for the first time and look forward to supporting their growth and expansion in the future."

The scope of this award includes the technology license and basic engineering. Once complete, the plant will produce 550,000 metric tons per annum (MTA) of net isobutylene, which will serve as feedstock for the downstream production of methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

Lummus is the exclusive licensor for the CATOFIN and CATADIENE technologies, which utilize Clariant's high-performance catalysts. With over 90 licensed CATOFIN and CATADIENE awards, Lummus is the leader in technology for the on-purpose production of propylene, isobutylene and butadiene, which are recognized worldwide for low operating costs and on-stream reliability while meeting or exceeding nameplate capacity.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

