Lummus Invests in InnoVent Renewables to Advance Global Tire Recycling Technology

Investment strengthens collaboration and accelerates global deployment of tire recycling technology

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced a strategic investment in InnoVent Renewables to accelerate deployment of its proprietary tire recycling technology.

"Investing in InnoVent reinforces our commitment to advancing sustainable, circular technologies that solve real environmental challenges," said Leon de Bruyn, President and CEO of Lummus Technology. "Our collaboration has already demonstrated strong technical and commercial synergy, and this investment will accelerate global adoption of a proven recycling solution."

It is estimated that over one billion tires end up in landfills every year. To address this, InnoVent's technology offers a scalable, end-to-end solution for converting end of life tires into high-value products such as tire pyrolysis oil, recovered carbon black, pyrolysis gas and steel, from pre-processing through purification.

"InnoVent is thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Lummus," said Vibhu Sharma, CEO of InnoVent Renewables. "Lummus' global reach and technology leadership will help us scale rapidly and bring our solution to markets that urgently need sustainable, high‑value alternatives to traditional tire disposal."

In 2025, Lummus and InnoVent first established their partnership with Lummus serving as the exclusive global licensor of InnoVent's tire pyrolysis technology. Lummus also leverages its extensive licensing network, advanced process technologies and engineering expertise to globally scale the technology.

InnoVent currently operates a commercial facility in Monterrey, Mexico capable of processing up to one million passenger tires annually. Lummus' investment will help increase production capacity at the facility and enhance the technology's commercial viability.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About InnoVent Renewables

InnoVent Renewables is a technology and operating company deploying its continuous pyrolysis technology, to convert waste (end-of-life) tires into valuable fuels and chemicals. To learn more about InnoVent Renewables, visit www.InnoventRenewables.com.

