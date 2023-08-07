Hull Tactical announces first options trade for Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS)

News provided by

Hull Tactical Asset Allocation

07 Aug, 2023, 17:31 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hull Tactical team is proud to announce that it executed the first options trade for its publicly traded product – Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS).

"We believe the risk-reversal premium, whereby out-of-the-money puts are over-priced relative to out-of-the-money calls, which may be used to create extra alpha and a better portfolio, as measured by Sharpe ratio, compared to a pure index position. We are excited by the implementation of this options overlay in the Fund and believe that it will further enhance returns for investors." said Blair Hull, Founder and Chairman of Hull Tactical.

More reading about the options strategy can be found in the Journal of Investment Strategies: https://www.risk.net/journal-of-investment-strategies/7948446/the-risk-reversal-premium. For a full version of the paper, visit: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3968542.

About the Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) Investment Strategy
HTUS is an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF) driven by various proprietary analytical investment models that examine current and historical market data to attempt to predict the performance of the S&P 500® Index (the "S&P 500®"), a widely recognized benchmark of U.S. stock market performance that is composed primarily of large-capitalization U.S. issuers. The models deliver investment signals that the Adviser uses to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment models used are to anticipate forward market movements and position the Fund to take advantage of these movements. Currently, signals are combined into an 'ensemble' array that spans statistical, behavior-sentimental, technical, fundamental, and economic data sources. This combined signal is generated each trading day towards the close of the market and dictates whether the Fund is long/short and the magnitude of position sizing. The Adviser routinely evaluates the performance and impact of each model on the Fund with the goal of realizing a risk/return profile that is superior to that of a buy and hold strategy.

HTAA, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (225 Pictoria Drive, Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45246), which is not affiliated with HTAA, LLC.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.hulltacticalfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective.

SOURCE Hull Tactical Asset Allocation

