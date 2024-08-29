Hull Tactical Announces first VIX Futures Trade for Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS)

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hull Tactical team is proud to announce that it executed the first Volatility Index (VIX ®) Futures trade for its publicly traded product – Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS).

"While our investment philosophy and process remain the same, we see VIX futures as a natural expansion of the asset classes we use to express the signals from our ensemble of quantitative market timing models. Our investors can think of them as adding a new, more nuanced, dimension to our bullish or bearish market exposure recommendation." Said Euan Sinclair, Portfolio Manager at Hull Tactical.

The Fund's principal investment strategy seeks to outperform the benchmark S&P 500 Index with no excess volatility. More reading about the strategy can be found at www.hulltactical.com/approach/. For a Fund overview, visit: www.hulltactical.com/about-us/.

About the Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) Investment Strategy

HTUS is an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF) driven by various proprietary analytical investment models that examine current and historical market data to attempt to predict the performance of the S&P 500® Index (the "S&P 500®"), a widely recognized benchmark of U.S. stock market performance that is composed primarily of large-capitalization U.S. issuers. The models deliver investment signals that the Adviser uses to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment models used are to anticipate forward market movements and position the Fund to take advantage of these movements. Currently, signals are combined into an 'ensemble' array that spans statistical, behavior-sentimental, technical, fundamental, and economic data sources. This combined signal is generated each trading day towards the close of the market and dictates whether the Fund is long/short and the magnitude of position sizing. The Adviser routinely evaluates the performance and impact of each model on the Fund with the goal of realizing a risk/return profile that is superior to that of a buy and hold strategy.

VIX futures contracts are futures contracts based on the Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (the "VIX Index"). The VIX Index seeks to measure the market's current expectation of 30-day volatility of the S&P 500® Index as reflected by the prices of near-term S&P 500® Index options.

HTAA, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (225 Pictoria Drive, Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45246), which is not affiliated with HTAA, LLC.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.hulltacticalfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective.

SOURCE Hull Tactical Asset Allocation