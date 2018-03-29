Hult Becomes First Triple-Accredited U.S. Business School

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660837/Hult_EQUIS_Accredited.jpg )



What is "triple crown" accreditation?

A triple-accredited business school is one that has been awarded accreditation from AACSB (The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System), and AMBA (The Association of MBAs) - the three most prestigious and influential business school accreditation organizations.

These accreditations recognize the academic excellence, rigorous research, and global orientation of the school and are awarded following a demanding audit by each body. Less than 100 schools, out of 16,536 institutions offering business degree programs worldwide have achieved triple accreditation.

"We are extremely proud to have received this hallmark of academic quality while staying true to our mission of delivering a new kind of business education. It is a testament to the quality of Hult's forward-thinking, practical and global approach to education-and a valuable reassurance for students that they are gaining an education that will equip them not only for the realities of business today but well into the future," said Dr. Stephen Hodges President of Hult International Business School.

About Hult International Business School

Hult is an independent, non-profit business school offering undergraduate, graduate and executive education programs. The school has six campus locations worldwide in Boston, San Francisco, London, Dubai, Shanghai and New York, and a student body representing over 160 nationalities.

