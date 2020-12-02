hum by Colgate and Headspace Team Up to Help People Stress Less and Smile More

To bring that to life, Headspace will host "Mindful Moments" programming in the hum by Colgate app. The weekly content is designed to help facilitate these new routines, whether that's getting into the rhythm of brushing better or finding time to be kind to one's mind.

As part of the partnership, hum will also provide free trials to Headspace Plus for its users. Recently, people have turned to apps as a way to reduce stress and stay connected, and to help them keep on top of their health and wellness. With Headspace Plus, users will now have access to additional tools to build mindful routines and better manage their stress.

Launched in August, hum by Colgate was developed to democratize the connected brush offering and allow more people to achieve a clean and healthy smile. hum makes brushing a little more fun by rewarding consumers for staying on top of their brushing routine. Consumers can earn Smile Points every time they brush or complete an activity on the hum by Colgate app that can be used to purchase any product in the hum in-app store, or redeem offerings from wellness partners, like Headspace.

The product's Smile Points and rewards are meant to keep users engaged and motivated to brush with connected technology, so they continue to benefit from the app's personalized guidance to brush their best. Users can unlock a 60-day free Headspace trial once they earn 200 Smile Points in the hum by Colgate app, which they can redeem within 30 days on the website.

"Headspace is a perfect partner for hum by Colgate as both of our brands share the mission to reinforce healthy habits, while improving overall health and bringing more smiles to the world," says Bill Van de Graaf, Vice President of Marketing North America, Colgate-Palmolive. "Uniting our brands offers a powerful opportunity for hum to continue to create unique experiences that are relevant for our millennial consumers' lifestyle and to reinforce the tie between oral health and overall wellness."

"Headspace's mission is to improve the health and happiness of the world, and to reach the world it is incredibly important that we meet people where they are," said Lindsay Shaffer, Senior Director of Partnerships at Headspace. "That is why it's so exciting to partner with a brand like hum, which shares our commitment to supporting the daily routines, that in just a few minutes a day, help to improve health and happiness. By incorporating mindfulness into your daily brushing routine, you are able to care for your mind at the same time you care for your smile."

Stress less, smile more with hum and Headspace. Visit hum.colgate.com to get started today.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom's of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate seeks to deliver strong, consistent business results and superior shareholder returns and to provide Colgate people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. Colgate does this by developing and selling products globally that make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable and by embracing its sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies across the organization. For more information about Colgate's global business, its efforts to improve the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching more than 65 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 1,300 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, GE, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world's most-recognizable brands, including Apple and Amazon, as well as with Nike, NBA and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team to offer sport and movement content. Headspace Health is Headspace's digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, Apple's Best of 2018, Samsung's Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights' top digital health companies, along with being selected for five Webby Awards in health and fitness between 2018 and 2019. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

