hum by Colgate and obé Fitness Team up with the Goal of Enhancing People's Health and Wellness Routines.

To bring this to life, obé will host "Fitness Friday" programming in the hum by Colgate app. The weekly content will consist of short form workouts aimed to showcase how quick, effective movement can boost your mood and get your heart rate up in just 2 minutes, the same amount of time you should be brushing your teeth. In addition, as hum users earn Smile Points by brushing and completing activities, they can redeem those points for a 30-day free trial to obé Fitness - unlocking thousands of live and on-demand classes taught by popular obé instructors including Walter Kemp, Alex Scolari, Melody Zoller, and Mary Wolff.

"obé Fitness and hum share the same goal to show consumers how simple it can be to build healthy habits in just a few minutes per day," says Dana Medema, Vice President & General Manager, North America Oral Care, Colgate-Palmolive. "Together, our brands can seamlessly connect with millennials by offering experiences that will optimize their oral care and overall health and wellness."

hum by Colgate was developed to democratize the benefits of connected brushing and allow more people to achieve a clean and healthy smile. Users earn Smile Points every time they brush or complete an activity in the hum by Colgate app that can be used to purchase any product in the hum in-app store or redeem offerings from partners like Headspace, and now obé Fitness.

"We're thrilled to partner with a brand like hum by Colgate that also merges smart technology in a fun way and celebrates people for the small steps they take in their daily wellness routines," says Melanie Parke, Director of Brand Partnerships at obé Fitness. "Exercising and smiling both provide the amazing benefits of reducing stress and increasing quality of life. The effects are contagious to boost the mood of everyone around you."

The hum by Colgate Smile Points and rewards are meant to keep users engaged and motivated to brush with connected technology, so they continue to benefit from the app's personalized guidance to maintain optimum oral health. hum users can unlock a 30-day obé Fitness trial once they earn 100 Smile Points in the hum by Colgate app. Through the partnership, consumers can also stream over 100 live classes per week with over 6,000 digital videos, anywhere (just like racking up Smile Points).

Sweat and smile more with hum and obé Fitness. Visit hum.colgate.com to get started today.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

obé Fitness

obé is a premium digital fitness platform offering immersive workouts through a digital platform and app. With 22 live classes per day and a library of 6,000+ workouts, obé's signature 28-minute workouts make fitness accessible, efficient, varied and fun. All classes are shot at obé's lightbox in Dumbo— an illuminated, pastel studio that changes colors, inspired by artists James Turrell and Dan Flavin. obé offers 15 types of workouts, including Strength, Sculpt, Circuit, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, Barre, Bounce, Boxing, prenatal and themed classes.

Contact Information

Claudia Garcia, BCW Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive Company

Related Links

http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

