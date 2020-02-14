HUM Nutrition Launches Private Party™, featuring clinically proven nutrients for vaginal and urinary tract health

HUM Nutrition, widely recognized for innovative, clean products rooted in clinical research, focuses its latest efforts on prioritizing and changing the conversation around women's health. "Vaginal health is often a topic that is not discussed and yet so many women are impacted by an imbalance in their vaginal microbiome. Compelled by strong clinical research we felt obliged to create a formula that positively impacts vaginal bacterial balance and urinary tract health. And, in doing so, hopefully, ignites conversations around vaginal health," says HUM's Director of Education and Registered Dietician Sarah Greenfield.

In a study of 1000 people, 65% said they were uncomfortable saying the words "vagina" and "vulva". With the launch of PRIVATE PARTYTM, HUM hopes to open the dialogue for their consumers so women can be their own best advocate when it comes to their vaginal and overall health. PRIVATE PARTYTM is one of the few products on the market that strives to normalize the conversation around women's anatomy by putting the word vagina prominently on the label.

Let's talk ...

40% of women will have a Urinary Tract Infection at some time in their life.

75% of women will have at least one diagnosis of a yeast infection at some point in their life.

HUM Nutrition's PRIVATE PARTYTM was specifically formulated with clinically-proven nutrients to support vaginal and urinary tract health in one convenient daily oral capsule. Scientific studies have shown that 36mg of the antioxidant in cranberry extract, called proanthcyanidins (or PACs, for short), is proven to be effective in protecting the urinary tract. Three common beneficial vaginal probiotic strains were also carefully selected to balance yeast and maintain a healthy vaginal pH.

"A healthy vaginal pH is naturally acidic thanks to a delicate balance of yeast and bacteria called the microbiome. Hormonal shifts, hygiene products, antibiotics and even sex can disrupt this natural ecosystem and cause uncomfortable symptoms and infection. I am so pleased that HUM Nutrition now offers a novel and well researched probiotic with thoughtfully chosen lactobacilli and cranberry PACs to help maintain the vaginal environment," says Dr. Alyssa Dweck, a New York based gynecologist.

PRIVATE PARTYTM is available at www.humnutrition.com. A 30-day supply (30 capsules) retails for $25. PRIVATE PARTYTM is vegan, vegetarian, Non-GMO, gluten-free and sustainably sourced.

How to use:

Take 1 capsule morning or night, with or without food and expect results in 4 to 6 weeks.

About HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition, the leading beauty supplement company, revolutionized an entire industry by successfully merging beauty and wellness. By completing the beauty routine from within, HUM initiated a movement that has inspired over half a million people to lead healthier lifestyles and retailers to create a new category. HUM has reinvented every touch point of the vitamin experience starting with a proprietary online quiz that pairs consumers with curated product recommendations and a personal Registered Dietitian. HUM's innovative range addresses ultra-specific beauty concerns. Every formulation is rooted in clinical research, and ingredients are carefully sourced and triple tested by independent labs for quality and purity. HUM's appealing brand resonates like no other with today's consumers and its distinct color-coded packaging and friendly tone has successfully removed the often-intimidating barrier to vitamins and supplements. For more information, visit HumNutrition.com and follow @HumNutrition

