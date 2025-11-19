HUMAIN and xAI Partner to Build Next-Generation AI Compute Power and Deploy Grok in the Kingdom to Support the 'Most AI-Enabled Nation' Objectives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the U.S.- Saudi Investment Forum held in Washington, D.C., HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence solutions, announced the signing of a landmark framework agreement with xAI, the U.S.-based frontier AI company known for its rapid advancement in cutting-edge AI systems and founded by Elon Musk. This strategic agreement lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration aimed at designing, building, and operating a new generation of low-cost, hyperscale GPU data centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as the deployment of xAI's Grok models across the country.

Under the scope of the agreement, HUMAIN and xAI will jointly develop a network of world-class GPU data centers, anchored by a flagship 500 MW+ facility, which is set to become one of the most advanced AI compute hubs globally. This will be in addition to xAI's existing superclusters and represents the first large-scale compute deployment for xAI outside of the United States.

As part of HUMAIN's mission to build world-class AI infrastructure, this partnership advances its capability to deliver scalable AI compute and digital services. The facility will provide a critical platform for training, deploying, and scaling frontier AI models.

The collaboration will combine HUMAIN's low-cost value proposition in infrastructure design, construction, and operations with xAI's leadership in frontier AI systems and large-scale compute optimization, establishing a world-class foundation for next-generation AI development at global scale.

This partnership also furthers HUMAIN's mission to deliver high-performance, globally competitive AI infrastructure at the lowest possible cost, while accelerating HUMAIN's strategy to build a fully integrated end-to-end AI value chain from infrastructure and compute to data, models, and applied solutions.

In addition to building the required infrastructure, HUMAIN and xAI will collaborate to deploy xAI's Grok models throughout the nation. This includes the integration of Grok into HUMAIN's agent platform, HUMAIN ONE, unlocking real-time intelligence, autonomous workflows, and next-generation AI copilots across government, enterprise, and society. This landmark collaboration establishes a unified national AI layer that enables every public and private entity with advanced decision-making capabilities.

Elon Musk, Founder and CEO of xAI, said, "The future of intelligence will be engineered through massive and efficient compute combined with the most advanced AI models. HUMAIN's capabilities enable us to build that future faster in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration represents the first of its kind partnership to deploy xAI's Grok across an entire country."

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, furthered, "Together with xAI, we are creating scale that few others can match and speed that redefines what is possible, and compute that will shape the world's most advanced technologies."

The collaboration between HUMAIN and xAI represents a major step forward in shaping the future of responsible and scalable AI and accelerating innovation with global impact.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world's most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

About xAI

xAI is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to advancing humanity's collective understanding of the universe through AI. xAI's team works day and night to build AI that will advance human comprehension and capabilities. The company challenges conventional thinking by breaking down problems to their fundamental truths, grounded in logic.

To advance this mission, xAI has become the most effective, efficient builder of supercomputers in the United States. The company currently runs the world's biggest supercomputer, Colossus. Built in 122—outpacing every estimate—Colossus was the most powerful AI training system yet. xAI then doubled its computing power in just 92 days to 200k GPUs and has established a roadmap to 1M GPUs. For xAI and for humanity, this is just the beginning.

