Human Appeal announces Comedy Takeover tour expansion to USA

Shows will help raise funds to house internally displaced by earthquake in Syria.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal announced the launch of its annual Comedy Takeover, set to take place across six US cities for the first time.

This year, the much-loved comedy tour, now in its ninth successful year in the UK, also takes place in the US cities of Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, and New York.

Featuring comedians Vik Pandaya, Azeem Muhammed, Jeremy McLellan, Yasmin Elhady and headlined by the award-winning Guz Khan, the tour provides some much-needed pre-festive cheer, while also raising funds for worthy international causes. This year, the tour proceeds will go to benefit Human Appeal's projects to house internally displaced families in Syria, following this year's devastating earthquake and the ongoing conflict in the region.  

Best known for his appearances in Taskmaster and Our Flag Means Death as well as creating and starring in Netflix's Man like Mobeen, Guz Khan is a multi-award-winning veteran of the UK comedy circuit.

Missouri-born Azeem Muhammad is one of the best travelled comics to take part in the Comedy Takeover, having performed in over 35 countries worldwide as well as being a founder of the Allah Made Me Funny comedy troupe.

Named a "Yes, And…Laughter Lab" finalist in 2022 for her comedy and social justice Yasmin Elhady is a comedian and attorney who has featured on NBC's True Story with Ed Helms and Randall Park, as well as appearing on NPR, and The Washington Post.

Named one of the 'New Faces of Comedy' and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival in 2017, Jeremy McLellan is a Christian South Carolinian who has carved out a niche for himself touring Muslim events and festivals all over the world.

Vik Pandaya is a nationally touring standup, who has opened for Trevor Wallace, Roy Wood Jr., and Michelle Wolf and performs regularly at Zanies Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory, and The Improv in Chicago.

US tour dates include:

28th October – Houston, Zilkha Hall

29th October – Dallas, Lakeside Ballroom, Hilton Lincoln Center

4th November – Chicago, Edlis Neeson Center

5th November – Detroit, The Senate Theater 

11th November – Washington DC, Lisner Auditorium

12th November – New York, Gerald W Lynch Theater

Tickets are now available here. Early bird tickets are available for a limited time only at $20.

Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal comments, "The Comedy Takeover is a real festive fixture on the calendar in the UK and we are thrilled to be bringing it to the United States. It's an ambitious set of cities to take on but we know that these comedians can not only bring the funny – they can also provide a brilliant night out which also benefits some of the most vulnerable people across the globe."

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organisation working across the globe to strengthen humanity's fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programmes, we aim to save and transform lives.

Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.
Human Appeal Inc. 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA.
Tel: +1 949 569 9060 or 877 225 2251

For more information please visit: humanappealusa.org

Or contact [email protected]

