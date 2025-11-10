Human Approach is Hypothesized to be Superior to Technology for Supportive Cancer Care According to New Data in JNCCN

Researchers found that utilizing a team-based approach with trained health educators helped to improve patient care and lower long-term costs.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research in the November 2025 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network explores the perceptions regarding the effectiveness of team-based and technology-based approaches for supportive care for people with cancer. The ongoing supportive care study includes discussions on patient goals, values, and preferences, in addition to symptom management. According to the results from this mixed-methods study, 87.5% of team-based clinic participants perceived that method is more likely to improve patient care, versus 25% of the technology-based clinic participants.

The November 2025 issue of JNCCN is now available at JNCCN.org.

The cluster-randomized trial involves 26 different cancer clinics, ranging from academic to community, veterans' affairs, and safety net. The team-based approach relies on community health workers or peer support while the technology version focuses on electronic medical records. In this study, the teams involved in the trial were thoroughly trained on their assigned type of interventions. Over the course of the study, they shared their thoughts via a 71-question online survey plus one-on-one interviews.

"The broad support for team-based models using community health workers was surprising, given the increasing reliance on technology to deliver supportive cancer care," stated senior author Manali Patel, MD, MPH, MS, Stanford Cancer Institute. "Most of the participants believed that peer support models would be most effective and many noted that prioritizing and funding this work is crucial to ensure that all patients receive supportive care."

Dr. Patel also noted that "studies show when people have appropriate symptom control and have discussions regarding their goals, values, and preferences for care, there are long-term cost savings. Proactive approaches to address symptoms and discuss patient goals can reduce unnecessary and unwanted hospital visits down the line."

Notably, only 31.3% of respondents felt their center had the financial resources to sustain and build on the team-based supportive care, with 37.5% feeling adequately resourced for growing the technology-based approach beyond the boundaries of the study. However, most agreed that their organization's leadership was open to adapting care processes, with 75% in the team-based group and 62.5% of the tech-based group saying their leadership was receptive to change.

"This study suggests that in supportive cancer care, technology alone may not be the answer to effective symptom management and advance care planning," commented Loretta Erhunmwunsee, MD, FACS, Vice President, Chief Health Access and Community Enrichment Officer for City of Hope, who was not involved in this study.

Dr. Erhunmwunsee, who previously helped lead an NCCN Working Group on Measuring And Addressing Health-Related Social Needs in Cancer continued: "The greatest impact will come from technology embedded within strong, equity-driven, team-based systems that center the patient experience. We must therefore design digital innovations that strengthen relationships, continuity, and equity across the care journey. Perhaps the path forward is not team versus tech, but rather both—guided by equity."

To read the entire study "Team-Based Versus Technology-Based Supportive Cancer Care: A Mixed Methods Study of Multi-Site Implementation," and view all of the survey responses, visit JNCCN.org.

About JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

More than 25,000 oncologists and other cancer care professionals across the United States read JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. This peer-reviewed, indexed medical journal provides the latest information about innovation in translational medicine, and scientific studies related to oncology health services research, including quality care and value, bioethics, comparative and cost effectiveness, public policy, and interventional research on supportive care and survivorship. JNCCN features updates on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), review articles elaborating on guidelines recommendations, health services research, and case reports highlighting molecular insights in patient care. JNCCN is published by Harborside/BroadcastMed. Visit JNCCN.org for more information.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

