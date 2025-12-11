NCCN Awards Grants to Improve Care for People with Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC)

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network Oncology Research Program announces funding for research projects to advance treatment for people with stage four breast cancer.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced new funding for advancing clinical research in metastatic breast cancer (mBC). Six grants have been awarded to support quality improvement projects to enhance the delivery of quality care and sustainably improve healthcare provider performance for people with mBC. This initiative is made possible through a quality improvement grant provided by Pfizer External Research & Grants (ER&G).

Approximately 10% of people diagnosed with breast cancer already have metastatic disease by the time of diagnosis, and nearly 30% of those diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer will later go on to develop metastatic disease. Survival from mBC continues to vary based on factors like tumor biology, treatment response, and access to high-quality, guideline-concordant care. The aim of these studies is to advance the delivery of quality care and healthcare provider performance in order to improve the overall care for patients with mBC.

"Treatment options for breast cancer, including metastatic breast cancer, are constantly evolving. Everyone should have access to high-quality treatment based on the latest evidence and expert consensus," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "These investigators are pursuing promising new strategies to make sure all patients benefit from the high-quality cancer care that leads to better outcomes. We are proud to support them in this important work."

The selected projects are:

Kristie Bobolis, MD, BHCN, CGRA, FNCBC, National Consortium of Breast Centers, Inc. Accredited: Certified Clinical Oncology Navigation Certification (CCON).

Claire Conley, PhD, Georgetown University

A Multilevel Intervention to Improve Advance Care Planning among Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer: A Quality Improvement Project.

Lucy De La Cruz, MD, Avident Health, LLC

Leveraging AI-Enabled MyNavigator Platform to Promote Guideline-Concordant MBC Shared Decision-Making While Engaging Patients' Informal Cancer Caregivers, Improve Treatment Adherence, Quality Of Life, and Improve Patient Experience by Increasing Utilization of Supportive Services.

Erin Gillespie, MD, MPH, University of Washington School of Medicine / Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Optimizing Use of Evidence-Based Practice for Patients with Bone Metastases in Washington State.

Jamie Myers, PhD, RN, AOCNS, FAAN, University of Kansas School of Nursing.

Enhancing Treatment Adherence in mBC Through Community Navigation and Financial Assistance.

Erin Wagner, BS, After Cancer After Cancer Patient and Provider Training – Sexual Health in Metastatic Breast Cancer Care.



Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of a diverse group of experts including leading oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

