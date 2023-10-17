Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market to grow by USD 11.20 billion million between 2022 - 2027 | Increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions to drive Growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

17 Oct, 2023, 02:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the human capital management (HCM) solutions market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 11.20 billion.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2023-2027

The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions is a major driver for the growth of the market. Due to the increased adoption of digital technologies, most companies prefer unified solutions for all HR functions. Also, they automate payroll, recruitment, performance review, onboarding, training, time and attendance management, strategic planning, and operation control processes. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

  • Market Challenge -

    The rising workforce diversity is a major challenge impeding market growth.     As a result of technological developments, the preference for digital technologies has increased. This leads to various open-source software solutions posing stiff competition for HCM solutions. There are multiple companies that offer on-premise and cloud-based open-source software for HCM solutions.

    Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read the free Sample PDF Report Now

The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is segmented by Application (Core HR, Talent, and Workforce), Component (Solution and Service), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • By application, the core HR segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These functions include employee recruitment, employee training, payroll, scheduling, benefits administration, internal relations, and safety and compliance. Organizations are rapidly adopting digital technologies. This factor, along with the need for cost reduction and efficient workforce management, will increase the demand for HCM solutions for core HR applications during the forecast period. For instance, Oracle Corp. (Oracle), SAP SE (SAP), and Workday Inc. (Workday) offer various HR functional software solutions, which help in managing basic information about employees and process data for future reference. Hence, with the growth in the use of HCM solutions, more companies are expected to use HCM solutions for core HR applications during the forecast period. 
  • By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the human capital management (HCM) solutions market:

Asure Software Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cegid SA, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., EmployWise, Inplenion, Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., OnePoint Human Capital Management, Oracle Corp., PeopleStrategy Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., Safeguard World International LLC, SAP SE, SolutionDot, Talentia Software Group, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Workday Inc., WorkForce Software LLC

Related Reports:

The human resource outsourcing (HRO) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.65 billion. 

The recruitment software market share is expected to increase by USD 704.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Industrial Enzymes Market size to increase by USD 2.19 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aumgene Biosciences, and more among key companies - Technavio

Industrial Enzymes Market size to increase by USD 2.19 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aumgene Biosciences, and more among key companies - Technavio

The industrial enzymes market size is expected to grow by USD 2.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
Gluten free bakery market to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 36% of market growth- Technavio

Gluten free bakery market to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 36% of market growth- Technavio

The gluten free bakery market size is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.