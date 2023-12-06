Human Capital Management Solutions Market size to increase by USD 11.19 billion between 2022-2027 | The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions drives the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Dec, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Technavio report titled Human Capital Management Solutions Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.19 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 8.45% during the forecast period. It is revealed that North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market's share. Buy the report now

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2023-2027

The growing demand for integrated HR solutions, driven by digital technology adoption, is boosting the HCM solutions market. These systems streamline HR processes like payroll, recruitment, and performance reviews. HCM offers a unified platform that simplifies HR tasks and facilitates information sharing with other software, benefiting sectors like finance and banking. The BFSI industry in India, for instance, is leveraging HCM solutions to streamline their HR functions, leading to a projected global market growth for HCM solutions. Request a Free Sample Report

North America is expected to contribute significant growth due to factors like increased job opportunities, globalization leading to more job seekers, expanded use of social media in recruitment, and a strong focus on cost optimization. The continuous expansion of the US economy, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, IT, and oil and gas, has attracted investments in digital technologies. This increased competition in industries such as automotive and IT will drive companies to adopt advanced HR technologies like HCM, further boosting the North American market forward.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Human Capital Management Solutions Market:

  • Increased demand from SMEs for optimal HR solutions due to constraints in time, user adoption, and finances.
  • Availability of varied-priced HCM solutions driven by technological advancements benefits SMEs in hiring quality candidates faster, enhancing competitive advantage.
  • Advantages for SMEs using HCM solutions: global workforce management, staffing, payroll processing, training, performance management, employee self-service, and business intelligence, boosting demand during the forecast period.

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (core HR, talent, and workforce), component (solution and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The core HR segment is expected to contribute more to the market share during the forecast period. Core HR functions encompass tasks like recruiting employees, providing training, managing payroll, scheduling, administering benefits, handling internal relations, and ensuring safety and compliance.

According to Technavio Analysis, the HCM solutions market's growth is influenced by various factors such as technological advancements, market trends, and regional dynamics. Despite challenges provided by open-source alternatives, the demand for unified HR solutions and the increasing adoption by SMEs signal promising opportunities for market expansion, particularly in regions like North America. For more information and detailed analysis, download the sample report here

Related Reports:

Talent Management Software Market: The talent management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,153.38 million.

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market: The human resource outsourcing (HRO) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.65 billion.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Component
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Education PC And Tablet Market size in the US to grow by USD 6.43 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Acer Inc., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc., and many more - Technavio

Education PC And Tablet Market size in the US to grow by USD 6.43 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Acer Inc., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc., and many more - Technavio

The education PC and tablet market in US is estimated to grow by USD 6.43 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.21%. The education PC...
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size to increase by USD 364.55 billion between 2022 -2027 | The increasing demand for AR and VR technology drives the market growth - Technavio

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size to increase by USD 364.55 billion between 2022 -2027 | The increasing demand for AR and VR technology drives the market growth - Technavio

In a recent Technavio report titled Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.