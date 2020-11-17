Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market for Medical Devices, 2020 Report - Global Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market for Medical Devices, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market for Medical Devices, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future opportunities for service providers focused on human factor engineering and usability testing of medical devices. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various service providers engaged in this market.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the HFE and usability testing services market for medical devices. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's evolution. In addition, the report discusses the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the global HFE and usability testing services market for medical devices, along with providing details related to the future market opportunity for service providers engaged in this domain.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players providing human factors engineering and usability testing services to medical device developers?

What is the cost associated with different steps of the human factors engineering and usability testing process for medical devices?

What kind of cost savings can be achieved through the adoption of the human factors engineering and usability testing approach for medical device development?

In the past, how has the adoption of human factors engineering and usability testing approaches impacted medical device recall rates?

How do the guidelines for human factors engineering and usability testing for medical devices, differ across key global regions?

What are the prevalent and emerging trends within the human factors engineering and usability testing service providers market?

How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact human factors engineering and usability testing services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. Overview of Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing

3.3. Human Factors Considerations for Medical Device Design

3.4. Human Factors and Usability Testing Process

3.5. Advantages of Outsourcing HFE Testing Services

3.6. Risks and Challenges Associated with Outsourcing HFE Testing Services

3.7. Key Considerations while Selecting a Suitable Service Provider



4. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Key Regulatory Authorities on Human Factors and Usability Testing Services

4.3. Regulatory Landscape in North America

4.4. Regulatory Landscape in Europe

4.5. Medical Device HFE Pathway: Comparison between the EU and the US Guidelines

4.6. Concluding Remarks



5. SERVICE PROVIDER LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Service Providers for Medical Devices: Overall Market Landscape

5.3. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Service Providers for Medical Devices Software: Overall Market Landscape



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Service Providers in North America

7.2.1. Agilis

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. Service Portfolio

7.2.1.3. Future Outlook

7.2.2. Human Factors Consulting Service

7.2.3. Human Factors MD

7.2.4. User wise

7.2.5. Ximedica

7.3. Service Providers in Europe

7.3.1. Austrian Center for Medical Innovation and Technology (ACMIT)

7.3.2. Auxergo

7.3.3. THAY Medical

7.4. Service Providers in Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Ergotech

7.4.2. Jonathan Bar-Or Industrial Design



8. COST IMPLICATIONS RELATED TO HUMAN FACTORS ENGINEERING AND USABILITY TESTING PROCESS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Steps involved in Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Process

8.3. Cost Distribution across the Different Steps of Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Process



9. CASE STUDY: MEDICAL DEVICE RECALLS AND ROLE OF HUMAN FACTORS ENGINEERING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Medical Device Recalls

9.3. Five Major Device Recalls Till-date

9.4. Human Factors Engineering: Managing the Risk of Device Recalls



10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

10.3. Overall Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market for Medical Devices, 2020-2030

10.4. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Tools Used, 2020, 2025 and 2030

10.5. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market: Distribution by Types of Steps Involved in Usability Testing, 2020, 2025 and 2030

10.6. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market: Distribution by Device Class, 2020,2025 and 2030

10.7. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market: Distribution by Geography, 2020,2025 and 2030



11. CASE STUDY: IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON HUMAN FACTORS ENGINEERING AND USABILITY TESTING SERVICES MARKET



12. SWOT ANALYSIS



13. CONCLUSION

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Takeaways



14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. DCA Design International

14.3. THAY Medical



15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

Companies Mentioned

Accelerate Design

ACMIT - Austrian Center for Medical Innovation and Technology

Advandes

Agile Medical Device Design

Agilis

Aproio

Aran R&D

Aston

Auxergo

Avanti Europe

AYES - Management & Technology Consulting

Battelle

Boston Engineering

Boston Systems Consulting

Bresslergroup

Cambridge Design Partnership

Cito Medical

Cognit UX Experts

Compass Product Design

Core Human Factors

Corvus Device

Creanova

Crux Product Design

D+I

Datum3D

DCA Design

DDSTUDIO

Delve

DeviceLab

Emergo

EnMasse Industrial Design

Ergonomics Factory

ERGOTECH

Evo Design

Faberz Technologies

Farm

Gilero

Goddard

Goldschnitt Interaktion

Greenleaf Medical Systems

HaA Design

Haughton Design

HE Consulting

Healthcare Human Factors

Highpower

HirLan

HS Design

Human Factors Consulting Services

Human Factors International

Human Factors MD

i3 Product Development

i4 Product Design

ID8 Design Studio

Indesign

Inspired Usability

Integrated Computer Solutions

Invetech

Johari

Johner Institut

Jonathan Bar Or Industrial Design

Kablooe

KDS Medical Engineering

KEYMED Devices

Marble

Medical Creative Partners

Medical Systems Consult

Metaphase Design Group

MindFlow Design

Movement Biomedical Usability Design

NAMSA

National Center for Human Factors in Healthcare

Nectar

Nemera

Nordson Medical

Novo

Novo Engineering

Omnica Corporation

Optimum Technologies

Orchid Design

PDT

PKG User Interface Solutions

Planet Innovation

Priority Designs

Product Insight

Psyma

QA/RA Consulting Group

Radius Innovation & Development

RBC Medical Innovations

RED Group International

Red Seed Product Development

Research Collective

sagentia

Sigma Design Company

SPEED Virtual Product Development

Sterling Medical Devices

Strategic Design Corporation

Stromad

Sunrise Labs

Team Consulting

Team Human

Tessier Biomedical Consulting

THAY Medical

Toolbox Medical Innovations

UL

Use-Lab

uSense UX

UserWise

UXFirm

Velentium

Viena Medical

Weaver Human Factors Engineering

Worrell

Ximedica

zweigrad Design

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkrubi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

