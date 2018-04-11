Human Gene Sequencing: Global Markets, Strategies & Trends 2018-2023

The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2023 by volume and price. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Market Trends



Factors Driving Growth

New Diagnoses

Wellness and Prevention

Fertility Technology

Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

Wellness has a downside

Companies Mentioned



10X Genomics

23 and Me

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bio-Rad

Biogen

Centogene

Cordlife

Curoverse

Eurofins

Fabric Genomics

Grail

Guardiome

IBM Watson

Invitae

MNG Labs

NorthShore

Novogene

ORIG3N

Omega Bioservices

PacBridge Capital

Pacific Biosciences

PerkinElmer

Personalis

Pfizer

PlumCare

Qiagen

Regeneron

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher

Toolbox Genomics

Veritas Genetics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition



2. Market Overview



3. Market Trends



4. Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments



5. Country Market Sizes - North America



6. Country Markets - Europe



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East



9. Global Market Summary



10. Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing



