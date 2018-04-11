Human Gene Sequencing: Global Markets, Strategies & Trends 2018-2023

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends 2019 to 2023 - Volume & Price Forecasts by Inherited Disease, Newborn Screening, NIPT, Oncology/Tumor, Pharmacogenomic & Direct To Consumer Health, by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2023 by volume and price. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- New Diagnoses
- Wellness and Prevention
- Fertility Technology
- Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring
Factors Limiting Growth
- Increased Competition Lowers Price
- Lower Costs
- Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
- Wellness has a downside
Companies Mentioned
- 10X Genomics
- 23 and Me
- AbbVie
- AstraZeneca
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Bio-Rad
- Biogen
- Centogene
- Cordlife
- Curoverse
- Eurofins
- Fabric Genomics
- Grail
- Guardiome
- IBM Watson
- Invitae
- MNG Labs
- NorthShore
- Novogene
- ORIG3N
- Omega Bioservices
- PacBridge Capital
- Pacific Biosciences
- PerkinElmer
- Personalis
- Pfizer
- PlumCare
- Qiagen
- Regeneron
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher
- Toolbox Genomics
- Veritas Genetics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
2. Market Overview
3. Market Trends
4. Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments
5. Country Market Sizes - North America
6. Country Markets - Europe
7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific
8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East
9. Global Market Summary
10. Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing
