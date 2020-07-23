Human Gene Sequencing Markets 2020: Strategies & Trends, Forecasts by Hereditary, Newborn Screening, NIPT, Oncology, Pharmacogenomic, and Direct To Consumer, by Country

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends, Forecasts by Hereditary, Newborn Screening, NIPT, Oncology, Pharmacogenomic, and Direct To Consumer, by Country, With Executive and Consultant Guides - 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? Why has Direct to Consumer Testing taken a big jump? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput sequencing devices?



The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing are creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2024. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



Tumour Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.



Key Topics Covered:



Human Gene Sequencing Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Gene Sequencing Definition In This Report

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.5 Genetic Testing vs. Gene Sequencing



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.2 Human Gene Sequencing - Markets, Examples and Discussion



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation



4. Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments



Yourgene Health Gets CE Mark for Iona NIPT Test

NorthShore Looks to Expand Genomics Integration Into Primary Care

Germline Results From Tumor-Normal Sequencing Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced

Cancer Patients

FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics

BillionToOne Closes $15M Series A Follow-on Round

Series A Follow-on Round Mass General, Brigham and Women's Open Clinics to Integrate Genomics Into Primary Care

Asuragen Fragile X Diagnostic Test Gets FDA Authorization

Fluxion Bio Wins NIH Grant to Develop NIPT Assay

Illumina, Broad Institute Collaborate on Genome Analysis Software

Illumina, Adaptive Biotechnologies Partner on IVD Test Kits for Immune Sequencing

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, BlueBee Partner on Sequencing Data Analysis Platform

Paying cash for elective genomic sequencing

NIH funds Color ahead of million-person sequencing effort

Veritas Genetics slashes price of whole genome sequencing 40% to $600

Superfast gene sequencing diagnoses critically ill patients

Veracyte Details Clinical Utility of RNA Sequencing-Based Testing for Thyroid Cancer

Longas Technologies Launches. Offers 'Virtual Long Read' Library Prep

New Blood Test Detects Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Up to 16.5 Months Earlier

PerkinElmer Genomics Introduces Physician-Ordered Genetic Screening Test for Proactive

Health Management

Roche Gets CE Mark for Mutation Profiler Software for NGS Cancer Tests

PGDx and PathGroup Enter Co-Development Agreement

Newborn genomic sequencing detects unanticipated disease risk factors

5. Profiles of Key Companies

6. The Global Market for Human Genome Sequencing

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview



7. Market Sizes by Application

7.1 Hereditary Gene Sequencing Market

7.2 Newborn Gene Sequencing Market

7.3 NIPT Gene Sequencing Market

7.4 Oncology Gene Sequencing Market

7.5 Pharmacogenomic Gene Sequencing Market

7.6 Direct To Consumer Gene Sequencing Market

8. Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vpyr5

