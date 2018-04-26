Human Liver Models Market Worth 2.56 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Human Liver Models Market by Drug Discovery Platform (Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Organoids, Liver-on-a-chip, 2D Models, Animal Models, 3D Bioprinting), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2017-2022). The key factors driving the growth of this market include growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of liver models, growing initiatives to increase awareness about liver organoids, increasing research activities on liver organoids, increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and growing need for the early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late-stage drug failure.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 7 market data Tables and 2 Figures spread through 37 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Human Liver Models Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/human-liver-model-market-171046468.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Animal models accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

The Human Liver Models Market is segmented on the basis of type into liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2D models, animal models, and 3D bioprinting. In 2017, the animal models segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The growth in the biosimilars market is expected to boost the preclinical market as the development of biosimilars and biopharmaceuticals requires an understanding of the mechanism of action, quantification of pharmacological effects, and interpretation of toxicological data. Preclinical research also helps in securing a clear definition of targets. Moreover, as the patents for many blockbuster drugs are set to expire by 2020, the demand for biosimilars and preclinical services is likely to increase. The rising demand for preclinical services, in turn is expected to drive the demand for animal models.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=171046468

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the Human Liver Models Market, followed by Europe.

The market for human liver models in this region is driven by the presence of a well-established life sciences industry, growing awareness about the organoids technology, favorable government initiatives, growing incidence of NAFLD, and unavailability of livers for transplantation, increased research spending, rising focus on tissue culture-based clinical diagnostics, and the availability of skilled professionals.

The key players in the global Human Liver Models Market are Emulate (US), Ascendance Bio (US), HìREL (US), CN Bio (UK), Organovo (US), and Cyfuse Biomedical (Japan).

Know more about the Human Liver Models Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/human-liver-model-market-171046468.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets