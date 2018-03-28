Human Longevity, Inc. Launches New Health Nucleus Products With Membership Component

"We are excited to now offer two Health Nucleus experiences both of which provide clients the opportunity to better inform and enhance their healthcare with new memberships to enable follow on testing and longitudinal understanding of how our health changes over time. We believe we have indeed ignited a revolution to empower people with personalized health intelligence and drive the change from reactive to proactive healthcare," said J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO.

The Health Nucleus is a clinical research and discovery center that relies on the bioinformatics, machine learning and other technical expertise of the HLI team. By integrating all the data generated through a Health Nucleus visit, clients are given actionable insight into their health. Recently, HLI scientists published the results of the first 209 Nucleus clients and found cancers, aneurysms, metabolic and other important findings in otherwise healthy individuals. These findings were uncovered in early stages and thus more treatable.

The HNX Membership product is $4,950 for the initial membership and $2,950 for subsequent years and includes whole genome sequencing, advanced whole-body MRI (non-contrast), with eight other important tests.

The HNX Platinum Membership is $25,000 for the initial membership and includes two additional years of membership. Subsequent years membership is $6,000. In addition to whole genome sequencing and MRI, the platinum product also includes 15 other tests.

For more information about HNX and HNX Platinum visit our website at www.humanlongevity.com or contact our client services representatives at 844-838-3322 or clientservices@healthnucleus.com

About Human Longevity, Inc.™

Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) is the genomic-based, health intelligence company empowering proactive healthcare and enabling a life better lived. HLI combines the largest database of genomic and phenotypic data with machine learning to drive discoveries and revolutionize the practice of medicine. HLI's business focus includes the HLI Health Nucleus, a genomic-powered, clinical research and discovery center which uses whole genome sequence analysis, advanced clinical imaging and innovative machine learning, along with curated personal health information, to deliver the most complete picture of individual health. For more information, please visit http://www.humanlongevity.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-longevity-inc-launches-new-health-nucleus-products-with-membership-component-300620752.html

SOURCE Human Longevity, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.humanlongevity.com

