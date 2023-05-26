Human Microbiome Market worth $1.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The human microbiome industry is poised for exponential growth and transformative advancements in the near future. As our understanding of the intricate relationship between the trillions of microbes living in and on our bodies expands, so does the potential for harnessing the power of the microbiome to revolutionize healthcare. With cutting-edge research, technological innovations, and collaborative efforts across various disciplines, the industry is set to unlock novel therapeutic approaches, diagnostic tools, and personalized treatments. This will not only lead to breakthroughs in managing complex diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, autoimmune conditions, and mental health disorders but also pave the way for precision medicine tailored to an individual's unique microbiome composition. The integration of microbiome research into clinical practice holds the promise of improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and a shift towards preventive and personalized healthcare models. However, challenges in standardization, regulatory frameworks, and ethical considerations must be addressed to fully harness the potential of the human microbiome industry. As these barriers are overcome, the near future holds tremendous opportunities for transforming the way we approach human health and well-being through the dynamic and intricate world of the microbiome.

Human Microbiome Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 36.1% from 2023 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are advancements in technology, and the increasing awareness of personalized medicine are boosting the growth of the market. However, the regulatory challenges and limited understanding of microbial interactions can hamper the market growth.

Human Microbiome Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $1.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 36.1% Market Size Available for 2023–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Application, Disease, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased collaboration of key players and small innovative companies to work on new microbiome technologies Key Market Drivers Collaborative efforts between microbiome industry and academia for microbiome research

Therapeutic segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market

Among the application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutic, and diagnostics. In 2023, the therapeutic segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to increasing understanding of the crucial role that the microbiome plays in maintaining human health. It is also driven by increasing investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing demand for personalized medicine.

Diagnostics segment is the fastest-growing segment of the human microbiome market

In 2023, the diagnostics segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the application segment of human microbiome market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the advances in life science research on a vast number of diseases, and technological innovations in human genome mapping. The market is also driven by increasing investment from both the public and private sectors, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory support and guidelines, as well as the growing demand for personalized medicine.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the human microbiome market.

The Asia Pacific human microbiome market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness of the importance of the microbiome in health and disease, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technologies. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the increased focus on preventative healthcare and personalized medicine, driving the demand for human microbiomes.

Human Microbiome Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Collaborative efforts between microbiome industry and academia for microbiome research Surging demand for personalized medicine Rising awareness about importance of human microbiome

Restraints:

Adverse impact of complex regulatory policies on commercialization of microbiomes

Opportunities:

Increased collaboration of key players and small innovative companies to work on new microbiome technologies

Challenges:

Slow patient adoption of microbiome-based therapies Complexities involved in development of microbiome therapies

Key Market Players:

The market for human microbiome is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the human microbiome market are Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Enterome (France), 4D pharma plc (UK), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), OptiBiotix Health Plc (UK), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Synlogic, Inc. (US), Second Genome, Inc. (US), Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. (US), YSOPIA Bioscience (France), FlightPath Biosciences, Inc. (US), Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (US), AOBiome Therapeutics (US), BioGaia (Sweden), Quantbiome, Inc. (dba Ombre) (US), Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), BIOHM Health (US), DayTwo (US), Atlas Biomed (UK), Bione Ventures Private Limited (India), Luxia Scientific (France), Metabiomics (US), Sun Genomics (US), Seed Health (US), and Gnubiotics Sciences (Switzerland).

Recent Developments:

In November 2021 , Seres Therapeutics collaborated with Bacthera to manufacture SER-109. The company is a leading manufacturer for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). As per the agreement, Bacthera is establishing a dedicated facility for commercial manufacturing in its new Microbiome Center of Excellence, a manufacturing site dedicated to the production of LBPs located on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, Switzerland .

, Seres Therapeutics collaborated with Bacthera to manufacture SER-109. The company is a leading manufacturer for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). As per the agreement, Bacthera is establishing a dedicated facility for commercial manufacturing in its new Microbiome Center of Excellence, a manufacturing site dedicated to the production of LBPs located on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, . In June 2020 , Enterome announced a new financing totaling $52.6million to progress the clinical development of its therapeutic pipeline, including the first clinical trials of EO2401, a novel 'OncoMimic' cancer immunotherapy.

, Enterome announced a new financing totaling to progress the clinical development of its therapeutic pipeline, including the first clinical trials of EO2401, a novel 'OncoMimic' cancer immunotherapy. In July 2020 , OptiBiotix Health PLC launched WellBiome, a revolutionary ingredient to support digestive, cardiovascular, and metabolic health.

Human Microbiome Market Advantages:

Potential for Personalized Medicine: The human microbiome is highly individualized, varying from person to person. This presents an opportunity for personalized medicine, where treatments and interventions can be tailored to an individual's specific microbiome composition. This personalized approach has the potential to improve treatment outcomes, minimize adverse effects, and enhance overall patient well-being.

Expanded Therapeutic Options: The study of the human microbiome has unveiled its crucial role in maintaining health and preventing diseases. This understanding has led to the development of microbiome-based therapeutics, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and fecal microbiota transplantation, which offer new avenues for treating a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, autoimmune diseases, and infections. These therapies provide alternatives or complements to traditional drug-based approaches, expanding the therapeutic options available to patients.

Diagnostic and Biomarker Potential: The human microbiome harbors a wealth of information that can serve as diagnostic markers for various diseases and conditions. By analyzing the composition and activity of the microbiome, researchers can identify microbial signatures associated with specific health states. This opens up possibilities for developing microbiome-based diagnostic tests and biomarkers that can aid in early disease detection, disease monitoring, and treatment response assessment.

Advancements in Technology and Research: The field of human microbiome research is benefiting from rapid advancements in technology, including high-throughput sequencing, metagenomics, and bioinformatics. These tools enable comprehensive profiling of the microbiome, providing valuable insights into microbial diversity, functionality, and interactions with the host. As technology continues to evolve, our understanding of the human microbiome will deepen, leading to more targeted interventions and improved patient outcomes.

Potential for Preventive Healthcare: The human microbiome has been linked to various aspects of health, including immune system development, metabolism, and mental well-being. By modulating the microbiome through interventions like dietary modifications, probiotics, or targeted therapeutics, it may be possible to prevent the onset or progression of certain diseases. This preventive approach has the potential to reduce healthcare costs and improve population health outcomes.

The advantages offered by the human microbiome market make it an exciting and promising field in healthcare. As research and technological advancements continue, the potential for personalized treatments, novel diagnostics, and preventive healthcare approaches will drive further growth and innovation in this evolving industry.

Human Microbiome market - Report Highlights:

The value chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, and regulatory scenario are added in the market overview chapter.

The new edition of the report provides updated market breakdown with detailed analysis on product, type, application and disease.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2023 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This would help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major types in the human microbiome market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Market evaluation framework, market share analysis and competitive leadership mapping have been added in competitive landscape chapter of the report.

The competitive leadership mapping has been updated considering recent developments in the company evaluation matrix.

