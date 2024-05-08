Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market size to record USD 732.95 million growth from 2023-2027, Increase in industry-academia collaboration for development of novel therapeutics is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human microbiome therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 732.95 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 30.11% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical foods, and Prescription drugs) and Application (Gastrointestinal disorders, Infectious diseases, and Others) Key Companies Covered 4D pharma Plc, BiomX Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Evogene Ltd., Ferring BV, Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., Flightpath Biosciences, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MaaT Pharma, Microbiotica Ltd., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., YSOPIA Bioscience, and Locus Biosciences Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Increase in industry-academia collaboration for development of novel therapeutics:

In the global pharmaceutical drugs market, major players are teaming up with academic institutions to boost research and development (R&D) efforts for diabetes care. These collaborations combine academic research skills with pharmaceutical marketing know-how and provide funding for trial studies.



Public-private partnerships, particularly in developing nations, are driving the creation of new treatments like human microbiome therapies. Industry-academia collaborations are predicted to dominate the upcoming period.



Several academic institutions, including Yale University , the University of Arizona , and Stanford University , are involved in R&D for human microbiome therapies. This uptick in industry-academia teamwork is expected to fuel growth in the global human microbiome therapeutics market.

For more insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Major Challenges:

Indiscriminate use of antibiotics

Antimicrobial resistance, fueled by antibiotic overuse, poses a significant public health threat worldwide. Primary care often sees unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions, with up to half of the 235 million doses administered annually deemed unnecessary. This misuse contributes to over two million people annually contracting antibiotic-resistant infections, straining healthcare systems and adding $55 billion in costs yearly in the US alone.

in costs yearly in the US alone.

Besides physiological and demographic factors, excessive antibiotic use presents a challenge for human microbiome therapeutics development. While antibiotics can combat bacterial infections effectively, their indiscriminate use disrupts the body's natural flora, impacting microbiome therapeutic efficacy.



Consequently, the adverse effects stemming from antibiotic misuse hinder the global human microbiome therapeutics market's growth prospects.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Probiotics

1.2 Prebiotics

1.3 Medical foods

1.4 Prescription drugs Application 2.1 Gastrointestinal disorders

2.2 Infectious diseases

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Probiotics- The probiotic market is set to see significant growth ahead. Probiotics, tiny organisms that bring health perks when taken in proper doses, are gaining traction. These live bacteria and yeast help balance our gut, mainly found in yogurt and fermented foods. Valued at USD 25.89 million in 2017, the probiotic segment led the pack. Probiotic supplements, packed with good bacteria, offer multiple benefits like fighting off harmful cells, making vitamins, and easing digestion. They also boost the immune system and safeguard proteins and fats from damage. With such advantages, the probiotic market is on the rise, promising a healthy future

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is a dynamic landscape encompassing various entities crucial for human health. From bacteria to viruses, fungi to human cells, each component plays a vital role in bodily functions such as food digestion, disease defense, and metabolism. Clinical trial research, both preclinical and clinical investigations, drive the development of microbiome-based medicines and diagnostic devices.

Technological advancements enable early diagnosis and innovative medication development targeting microbial dysbiosis and infectious diseases like chronic hepatitis B. With a focus on vulnerable individuals, including those with autistic spectrum disorder (ASD), the industry strives to improve immunity and overall human health.

Despite government limitations, research grants fuel research activity, fostering the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics industry. Diagnostic instruments aid in understanding microbial populations, facilitating the development of medicinal drugs, including enzymes and medicines targeting the microbiota. The market thrives on collaboration and innovation to address antibiotic usage challenges and optimize human health outcomes.

Market Overview

The Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is evolving with advancements in diagnostic devices and preclinical investigations. Competence in understanding microorganisms like bacteriophages and protozoa is crucial for developing effective therapies. Moreover, virtual and decentralized clinical trials are shaping the landscape, facilitating broader patient participation and reducing logistical challenges.

These trials leverage technological advancements to streamline processes and gather data efficiently. With a focus on understanding the intricate dynamics of the microbiome, stakeholders are investing in research and development to bring innovative therapies to market. The market's growth is driven by a collaborative effort across sectors, aiming to harness the therapeutic potential of the human microbiome for improved health outcomes.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Probiotics



Prebiotics



Medical Foods



Prescription Drugs

Application

Gastrointestinal Disorders



Infectious Diseases



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio