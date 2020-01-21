SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A couple excitedly waiting to become parents received a diagnosis before their child was born of little chance for survival that led to their belief that untapped potential lives in everyone — and limiting beliefs and fears often get in the way of what's possible. We all have what we need to maximize our own potential; we just need some key tools to unleash our individual potential and tap into the collective possibilities.

Human Potential Experts Erik Gabrielson and Moira Petit: 6 Ways to Navigate Fear and Uncertainty

"Our son's diagnosis pushed us out of our comfort zone in a very different way than we had experienced in the past," says Erik Gabrielson, co-author with his wife Moira Petit of the book Our Fear Never Sleeps: Let Go To Fight For What's Possible (2020, www.indiebooksintl.com).

Gabrielson and Petit feel privileged to share their personal story, one that led them to learn about themselves, collaboration and how fear often unknowingly influences how people show up in their own lives in the face of uncertainty. They realized that their journey would require they apply the same tools to their life that they coach in their work to support high performance in teams, families and communities.

They are celebrating the launch of their book with a fundraiser on January 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Surly Brewing Co. in Minneapolis, with all profits from the event being donated to the Pediatric Pain, Palliative Integrative Medicine Program at Children's Minnesota. Author profits from all book orders through February 29, 2020 will also be donated.

The couple's book follows their journey and explores topics such as the power of clarity, the differences between incremental and breakthrough learning, and how human connection builds trusting communities to attain what you care about most. They also provide ways to prioritize, regain momentum, and move from the comfort zone to the learning zone. They introduce what it takes to get beyond the Aha's in life and make learning sustainable and transformational by designing effective practices:

1. Be in choice. The first step in designing a new practice is to choose to do so. They key is to be aware of whether you are internalizing the commitment to take on changing your behavior. Be aware of whether you are in a "have to" conversation or a "choose to" one.

2. Get clear about the capability and/or behavior you want to support. The clearer you are about the capability or behavior you want to develop, the more valuable and sustainable your newly developed practice will be.

3. Understand why this capability or behavior is important to you. Getting clear on the capability you want is not enough. An additional step is to get clear on the "why," something that gets you emotionally invested and intrinsically motivated.

4. Get outside your comfort zone and into the learning zone. Allow yourself to be a beginner. The discomfort you feel will allow you to learn and grow. Embrace it and don't beat yourself up, knowing that you are on your way to what you care about.

5. Be intentional and regular. Effective practices require attention and intention. Now that you have designed your practice, you want to get the full benefit of the learning it will bring you. This requires that you do it with intention and on a regular basis.

6. Build a community. Practices are often best done with one or more partners. When you have another person practicing with you, and when you have a commitment to another person to join them in practice, the probability of success escalates dramatically.

"Parenting Kieran would constantly force me to choose between staying comfortable and being willing to step into the discomfort to learn and grow," says Petit. "Up to this point, I thought of learning as primarily an intellectual activity. Our son would force me to realize that real learning, the kind that would allow me show up differently in the world, required so much more."

Gabrielson, who grew up alpine ski racing, has spent the past 18 years coaching individuals, families, and teams to see and commit to reaching new levels of individual and collective potential. Petit has a background in academia, where she researched high-performing athletes and was published on topics such as sports medicine, physical activity, and health. They cofounded Activ8 in 2010 to support people to unleash their untapped potential individually and collectively.

