Humana and Microsoft announce multiyear strategic partnership to reimagine health for aging populations and their care teams

Humana will empower doctors to deliver personalized, proactive health care by providing a holistic view of their patients, ensuring preventive care, keeping up with medication schedules and refills, and offering perspective on social barriers to health, such as food insecurity, loneliness and social isolation. In addition, Humana will leverage Microsoft technologies for health care-tuned natural language understanding and speech recognition to improve administrative and clinical workflows to make health care easier for members and clinician partners.

As a first step in the seven-year partnership with Microsoft as Humana's preferred cloud provider, Humana will modernize its technology platforms and aggregate data on Microsoft Azure, enabling a truly longitudinal view of its members' health histories, to facilitate Humana's members and their care teams having complete health records at their fingertips when and where they need it.

"Achieving our goal to provide better care experiences and improve our members' health requires strong partnerships that allow us to be smarter, safer and faster in delivering care," said Heather Cox, chief of Digital Health & Analytics at Humana. "The technologies to empower our members to get ahead of their health issues and equip doctors with information exist today. Our partnership with Microsoft gives us a secure space and modern platforms to put these technologies to work for patients and their trusted providers."

Humana will also enable efficiencies by standardizing productivity and collaboration tools for its 41,600 employees on Microsoft 365. For example, Microsoft Teams enables healthcare professionals to use a secure hub for coordinating patient care. Humana employees can use Microsoft Teams to assist members, to centrally manage and securely share patient interaction history and files, and to communicate by chat and voice with care team members and health plan administrators to improve quality of care.

"With an estimated 10,000 people joining the Medicare system daily, we have a tremendous opportunity to address the growing demands on the health care system by improving health outcomes and lowering costs," said Greg Moore, M.D., Ph.D., corporate vice president of Health Technology and Alliances at Microsoft. "We're excited to combine Humana's industry expertise with Microsoft's Azure cloud, Azure AI and voice capabilities to remove barriers, promote health care data interoperability, and create solutions to ensure this growing population gets the right preventative, acute and long-term care for the best health outcomes."

Beyond enhancing Humana's technology platforms, this partnership will also address two core innovation areas. Humana will leverage Microsoft Azure and Azure AI to develop on-demand and virtual medical services. In addition, Humana will deliver a more integrated health care experience across all touchpoints with Azure AI and voice capabilities to personalize patient care.

"The next step for medical records is to go beyond the collection of information to the delivery of insights," said William Shrank, M.D., chief medical and corporate affairs officer at Humana. "Microsoft technologies offer Humana the ability to apply sophisticated analytics to our members' records and, in turn, provide clinicians and care teams with the opportunities to make a difference in patients' health."

With Azure AI, Humana will be able to instantly translate the many different languages of an individual's electronic health record and decipher nonelectronic parts, such as socio-economic determinants of health, and store them alongside the rest of the patient's information. With this technology, Humana will develop health care-specific clinical intelligence capabilities, such as equipping home health solutions with voice technologies that enable care workers to be more productive, and will allow Humana to proactively capture and address important barriers to health.

As part of the strategic partnership, the companies have committed to a multiyear research and development (R&D) investment to build new insights and advance Humana's focus on value-based care. This investment will include direct funding, dedicated R&D teams and specific co-developed projects. The companies will also explore the building of next-generation health care experiences to transform the industry and care delivery.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

1 FHIR® is the registered trademark of HL7 and is used with the permission of HL7.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

Related Links

https://www.microsoft.com/

