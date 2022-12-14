Humane for the Holidays: American Humane's Cookbook for Beginners Centers on Compassionate Cooking

Learn Seasonal Recipes Using Humanely Raised and Compassionately Produced Ingredients

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, American Humane, America's first national humane organization, released a cookbook for home cooks looking to create meals featuring responsibly raised and sustainable ingredients.

The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion Fire Island Blueberry Duck by Mark and Qin Sun Stubis

The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion, written by Dr. Robin R. Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, features more than 100 carefully curated seasonal recipes from top chefs and national brands. The recipes incorporate ingredients that are respectfully produced by farmers, ranchers, and other American Humane Certified™ organizations.

Accompanied by beautiful, stylized photography, The Humane Table is replete with recipes categorized by season, ranging from salads, soups, sandwiches, and savory snacks – including vegetarian offerings – to creative main dishes and decadent desserts that are perfect for holiday celebrations. The book also features recipes for essential kitchen staples like homemade butter and specialty spreads like blue cheese and thyme butter.

"Today, and especially during the holidays, consumers are looking to create dishes that are rooted in compassion and sustainability," explains Dr. Ganzert. "We created The Humane Table in concert with chefs and national brands to inspire home cooks while entertaining dinner guests over the holidays."

The introduction to the book also includes perspectives from American Humane Certified™ producers on the importance of humanely raising animals, modern agriculture, and what it means to be humane in the farm space. Collectively, the insight from these experts gives a glimpse of the on-the-ground work and research being done to elevate standards for animal welfare on farms and ranches around the world.

The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion is distributed by Greenleaf Book Group Press (Print ISBN: 978-1-62634-948-3 and eBook ISBN: 978-1-62634-949-0). The book is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or your favorite online bookseller.

