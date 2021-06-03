HumanFirst joins the FDA, HHS and more than 20 organizations and leading health companies to launch the Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community (DATAcc)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanFirst , the company leading advancements in decentralized clinical trials and distributed, virtual healthcare, was selected to work with the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) , as well as the industry's most innovative health companies and organizations, as part of the Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community (DATAcc) , an effort to develop best practices and streamline the field's approaches to measuring health using digital technologies.

DATAcc comprises leaders from across the government, non-profit, and private sectors, including healthcare systems, medical technology companies, patient advocates, biopharma, and policy organizations. The collaborative will use interdisciplinary expertise, data, and use cases to address complex medical device challenges, from increasing digital health literacy to integrating data from consumer fitness-trackers into electronic health records.

DATAcc members met for the first time on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, marking the launch of this collaborative community dedicated to realizing the full potential of digital health measurement as a powerful new tool to drive improvements in health outcomes, health economics, and health equity. Activities will be action-oriented, ranging from the development of best practices, models, and frameworks to conducting pilots, and will be driven by the diverse membership of DATAcc.

The need to address these challenges has become more salient as long-standing disparities in access and outcomes have been further exacerbated by COVID-19. In the U.S., federal data show that minority populations have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in terms of both incidence and mortality rates.

"As technologies enable a greater shift to the home, clinical trials and care systems are adopting more digital measures. At HumanFirst, we've been tackling open questions around validation, usability, security, and data rights," says Andy Coravos, CEO of HumanFirst. "Adopting digital tools successfully will require a collaborative approach to addressing these questions across tech companies, pharma, providers, and regulators. DATAcc community is the first of its kind initiative to convene such a group."

Participating members of the DATAcc include representatives from:

ActiGraph

Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed)

Aetion

AliveCor

American Telemedicine Association

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Connected Health Initiative

Consumer Technology Association

Duke University , Big Ideas Lab

, Big Ideas Lab eHealth Initiative

Evidation Health

FDA, Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

HHS, Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3)

HumanFirst (fka Elektra Labs )

) Institute for eHealth Equity

Johns Hopkins Medicine, Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality

MindMed

National Patient Advocate Foundation

Open mHealth

Pfizer

Philips

Savvy Cooperative

Teladoc Health

UC San Diego, ReCODE Health

University of Louisville , Office of Research and Innovation

, Office of Research and Innovation University of Rochester Medical Center, Center for Health + Technology

Medical Center, Center for Health + Technology Xealth

Together, on a continuing basis, the collaborative community will explore six priority areas that include data governance, data rights, digital inclusion, reimbursement, commercial models, and the standardization of elements of digital sensing products and the data they produce.

About HumanFirst: HumanFirst enables safe, effective, and equitable healthcare operations at home. Previously known as Elektra Labs, HumanFirst acts as a command center with an API-based infrastructure, enabling decentralized trials and distributed care that are as trustworthy as those within hospitals and research sites. HumanFirst was founded in 2017, has been featured in dozens of publications and medical journals, and has received funding from several prominent health, bioscience and tech investors as well as the National Science Foundation and the Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship, and more than 30 angel investors. For more information on HumanFirst, visit GoHumanFirst.com or follow HumanFirst on Twitter , LinkedIn , Medium and Facebook .

About DATAcc: Hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), the Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community is a pre-competitive collaboration comprised of the broad and inclusive range of stakeholders necessary to modernize the way we measure and define health and disease using digital approaches and technologies. Together, this collaborative will develop and demonstrate best practices and advance harmonized approaches to speed the fit-for-purpose use of digital health measurement to improve lives and minimize harm.

About the Digital Medicine Society: At DiMe, our commitment to fully integrating experts from all of the disciplines comprising digital medicine is unwavering. From regulators to white-hat hackers, ethicists to engineers, and clinicians to citizen scientists, we are proud to welcome all experts committed to ensuring that digital medicine realizes its full potential to improve human health. Join us !

