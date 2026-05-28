Humanix Expands Detection and Response for Procedure Violations During Social Engineering Attacks

New capabilities identify live attempts to coerce support personnel into bypassing established safeguards during sensitive workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanix, the company protecting the human layer from social engineering attacks, today announced the industry's first capability to identify live violations of organization-defined procedures governing IT support workflows. Intended to prevent unauthorized access, these procedures typically require help desk and service desk agents to follow identity verification steps before fulfilling sensitive requests like credential resets. Attackers have learned that pressuring agents to circumvent those safeguards is among the fastest paths to a breach. Humanix is changing that.

"People staffing help desks and service desks are placed in an impossible position. They're expected to always be helpful, yet somehow avoid aiding potential attackers," said Keith Stewart, Founder & CEO of Humanix. "We built Humanix because those people deserve better. Humanix exists to help cyber teams and help desk agents detect when someone is trying to manipulate an agent. We've extended that detection to also include efforts to bypass an organization's policies and procedures governing sensitive business transactions."

Cyber attackers are increasingly targeting the people behind the help desk

Social engineering is now an industrialized threat vector, with 76% of modern breaches targeting humans. High-profile campaigns from groups like Scattered Spider demonstrate how vishing and other interactive tactics are exploiting support and service personnel as a path into the enterprise. Yet, too many organizations fail to treat this attack class as a detection and response problem, instead blaming the victim and forcing more training that does not work.

Established procedures easily break down under pressure when attackers create high-stakes, artificial crises. This results in a critical control gap, with human vulnerability enabling the bypass of the entire security stack.

Humanix intervenes before procedural failures become breaches

Humanix is closing that gap. Its detection and response platform covers the voice, chat, email, and ticket interactions where these human-centered attacks happen. Using conversational AI, it identifies impersonation attempts, detects manipulation tactics, and now flags when an agent is coerced into violating their organization's established procedures before access changes hands.

Consider a common scenario: an attacker calls the help desk posing as a new contractor starting that morning. She claims her manager is unreachable, she has a client presentation in an hour, and she needs system access immediately. Recognizing the urgency, the agent agrees to skip the multi-factor authentication steps required by his employer and asks the caller to stand by while he prepares her new credentials. That moment between the procedure being bypassed and access being granted is the last point at which the attack can be stopped before it becomes a breach – and Humanix flags it, live.

For organizations facing this threat at scale, Humanix provides:

Visibility into critical human and AI agent interactions

Continuous detection and response coverage for impersonation, manipulation, and organization-defined procedure violations

Control of the human attack surface

For more information, visit humanix.ai.

About Humanix

Humanix stops interactive social engineering attacks, like the account compromises behind breaches at companies such as MGM Resorts and Clorox. It uses conversational AI to detect and prevent these types of attacks across communication channels where traditional controls lack visibility and training falls short. The platform connects via API to the systems your people already use, making it easy to deploy. It gives security teams the visibility and control needed to preempt social engineering before the breach happens. For more information, visit humanix.ai.

Media Contact for Humanix:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Humanix.ai