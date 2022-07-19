Humanized Mouse Model Market Size to Grow by USD 119.20 million, 34% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. Europe will contribute 34% to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population and increased prevalence of neurological disorders, diabetes, and obesity, which is creating growth opportunities for the market in focus in the region.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising focus on preventing the spread of pandemics is driving the market growth. Organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have made guidelines and protocols to effectively control the occurrence of COVID-19. These organizations focus on creating a standard protocol, framework, and national and international plans for mitigating and preventing the spread of coronavirus, which can be done by ensuring proper diagnostic and treatment capabilities. This has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic products, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

is driving the market growth. Organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have made guidelines and protocols to effectively control the occurrence of COVID-19. These organizations focus on creating a standard protocol, framework, and national and international plans for mitigating and preventing the spread of coronavirus, which can be done by ensuring proper diagnostic and treatment capabilities. This has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic products, which will drive market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The availability of substitutes is challenging the humanized mouse model market growth. Animal welfare groups such as PETA are pressurizing researchers to stop the use of animals for testing. The drawbacks of animal experimentation include ethical concerns, the need for skilled manpower, time-consuming protocols, and high costs. Hence, different methods and alternative organisms, such as cell culture methods for drug analysis, artificial blood vessel systems for testing chemicals, and rapid computer simulations, are being used in research for diseases such as diabetes. The emergence of these alternative models has been rapid. However, they have still not affected the demand for humanized mouse models. Therefore, these alternative models need more R&D for targeted therapies.

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The genetically humanized mouse model segment will contribute significantly to market growth. The adoption of genetically humanized mouse models is expected to increase during the forecast period because of the growth of the global molecular and genetic research industries.

Some Companies Mentioned

Champions Oncology Inc.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc.



Creative Biolabs



Envigo



genOway



ingenious targeting laboratory



JSR Corp.



Taconic Biosciences Inc.



The Jackson Laboratory



TRANS GENIC Inc.

Humanized Mouse Model Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 119.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, genOway, ingenious targeting laboratory, JSR Corp., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and TRANS GENIC Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Life Sciences Tools and Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Genetically humanized mouse model - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cell-based humanized mouse model - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: CROs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Academic and research institutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Champions Oncology Inc.

Exhibit 50: Champions Oncology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Champions Oncology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Champions Oncology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Champions Oncology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Champions Oncology Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 55: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Creative Biolabs

Exhibit 60: Creative Biolabs - Overview



Exhibit 61: Creative Biolabs - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Creative Biolabs - Key offerings

11.6 Envigo

Exhibit 63: Envigo - Overview



Exhibit 64: Envigo - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Envigo - Key offerings

11.7 genOway

Exhibit 66: genOway - Overview



Exhibit 67: genOway - Business segments



Exhibit 68: genOway – Key news



Exhibit 69: genOway - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: genOway - Segment focus

11.8 ingenious targeting laboratory

Exhibit 71: ingenious targeting laboratory - Overview



Exhibit 72: ingenious targeting laboratory - Business segments



Exhibit 73: ingenious targeting laboratory - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: ingenious targeting laboratory - Segment focus

11.9 JSR Corp.

Exhibit 75: JSR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: JSR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: JSR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: JSR Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Taconic Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 79: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Taconic Biosciences Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 82: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 The Jackson Laboratory

Exhibit 84: The Jackson Laboratory - Overview



Exhibit 85: The Jackson Laboratory - Business segments



Exhibit 86: The Jackson Laboratory - Key offerings

11.12 TRANS GENIC Inc.

Exhibit 87: TRANS GENIC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: TRANS GENIC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: TRANS GENIC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: TRANS GENIC Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

