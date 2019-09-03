HumanN Named As One Of The Fastest Growing Companies For The Fifth Consecutive Year By Inc. 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanN, an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for whole body health, has been ranked as one of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fifth consecutive year.

The Inc. 5000 list annually ranks the fastest growing companies in America, showcasing the country's most successful independent entrepreneurs. HumanN has experienced growth of 146% over the past 3 years, putting them in an elite group of companies to return to the list year after year.

Only 4% of all companies that apply to the Inc. 5000 list are actually named five times in a row.

"We are extremely proud of the rare accomplishment of being named to the Inc 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year," said Joel Kocher, co-founder and CEO of HumanN. "The dedication of our team and the continued loyalty of our customers has allowed us to sustain the rapid growth we have experienced over the past 5 years, and validates that we are one step closer to helping every human reach their full potential."

HumanN is built on research, discovery and science-backed innovation. The scientific collaboration between HumanN's scientists and third-party research teams, including the Nitric Oxide (N-O) research program at the UT Health Science Center, has led to the development of a portfolio of best-selling, nutrition-based products, including SuperBeets, Neo40 and BeetElite. These products provide a way to support healthy blood pressure, healthy circulation and promote the body's own Nitric Oxide production.

This past year, HumanN successfully expanded their product line to include even more health and fitness solutions, with products including Endurance Greens, Collagen Peptides Plus Whey and SuperBeets Soft Chews.

HumanN's full catalog of products is available online. SuperBeets, Neo40 and Beet Elite are available in some national retailers, including select GNC, Whole Foods, Sprouts and Lifetime Fitness locations.

ABOUT HUMANN

HumanN is redefining how people think about nutrition and the human body. As an emerging leader in functional nutrition, HumanN's science-backed products are used by medical professionals in their practices, 150+ collegiate and pro teams, and several Olympic athletes. To date, HumanN has completed more than ten clinical trials on their industry-leading functional foods in conjunction with world-class institutions such as the University of Texas, Cedars-Sinai and University of Iowa. HumanN was also the recipient of the prestigious Nutrition Business Journal Science Award in 2017 for its dedication to science-backed products and work to redefine how people think about nutrition and the human body.

For more information, visit: https://www.humann.com/

