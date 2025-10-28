Humboldt Moving & Storage Named 2025 North American Van Lines Agent of the Year

Growth through Quality, Service Drives Win

OAKBROOK TERRACE,Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, recognized Humboldt Moving & Storage of Sparks, Nevada as its 2025 Agent of the Year at its October 18 annual agent convention in Denver, Colorado.

Josh Sehon of Humboldt Moving, accompanied by Casey Asche of subsidiary, Locatelli Moving, accept the 2025 North American Van Lines Agent of the Year award from Kevin Murphy.

"North American and its agent network have provided the highest quality moving service and relocation experience to our customers for over 9 decades," says Kevin Murphy, VP and General Manager, North American Van Lines. "In its short tenure as a North American agent, Humboldt Moving, Sparks, Nevada, has joined the ranks of the 'best-of-the-best' through an unwavering passion for delivering excellent customer service and quality. This attitude has earned them their first Agent of the Year title. Congratulations to everyone at Humboldt Moving, Sparks, NV for this achievement."

"From inception, the mission of Humboldt Moving & Storage has been to provide a moving experience that is modern, efficient and professional with service that is high quality and personal to each customer's needs, every move, every day," says Josh Sehon, Chief Executive Officer, Humboldt Moving. "I am proud to work with a team that is so dedicated and hard-working. This is truly a team award and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

The Agent of the Year award recognizes excellence in service quality, hauling growth, sales growth, safety performance, and support of fellow agents and customers.

About Humboldt Moving & Storage

Humboldt Moving & Storage has provided high-quality household goods moving and storage solutions to consumer, corporate and military customers for 61 years. The company, based in Reno, Nevada, serves customers in the western United States out of locations in Reno and Sparks, NV; and Eureka, Crescent City, Modesto, and Redding, CA; and in Santa Cruz and Milpitas, CA under Locatelli Moving. Learn more at www.humboldtmoving.com.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sirva, Inc., is a leader in providing global relocation solutions. With more than 500 agents and affiliates worldwide, North American has been ranked highest in satisfaction by Trippel's Relocating Employee Survey for seven consecutive years and is a certified American Trucking Association ProMover®. For more information, visit northamerican.com. U.S. DOT No. 070851

