North American Van Lines Releases 2024 Annual Migration Map

The Demand for Affordable Housing and Cheaper Communities is Driving Significant Population Shifts Across the Nation.

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines is pleased to release the 2024 Annual Migration Map. This yearly report uses state-to-state movement data to highlight trends in population movements within the U.S. The report's findings are accompanied by an in-depth analysis of the historical and current migration patterns in the United States. The map also reveals the cities, states, and regions most impacted by these population shifts.

The 2024 Migration Map shows significant changes in inbound and outbound states. Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina are still experiencing an uptick in inbound movers, similar to the trends we saw in 2023. However, this year, Idaho and Georgia replaced Arizona and Florida. Southern states are typically ranked the highest for inbound population shifts. However, Idaho outranked the popular southern states this year, coming in at number one for top inbound states for 2024.

The Demand for Affordable Housing and Cheaper Communities is Driving Significant Population Shifts Across the Nation. Post this

California also outranked Illinois as the top outbound state for the first time in 10 years. This is likely caused by the rising cost of living and the current mortgage rates. New Jersey also replaced Minnesota on the top five outbound state list.

For the past three years, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee have seen the largest uptick in inbound migration. Cities like Greenville, Charlotte, and Nashville are attractive options for families and individuals looking for affordable housing and family-friendly attractions. Cities like Dallas, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina, were also added to the top inbound cities list for 2024.

While remote work is still popular, it's not the driving force for population trends in 2024. Many Americans are returning to work or adapting to a hybrid work model, which is why cities like Dallas, Texas, are growing in popularity. We're sure to see more mid-sized cities with job opportunities and affordable housing see an influx in the coming years.

Affordability continues to drive interstate migration in 2024. Individuals and families are leaving high-cost cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, and Seattle to settle in areas that provide affordable housing and lower living costs. In 2024, we also noticed that the most recent election results are causing Americans to rethink their moving plans for the coming years.

While these trends show significant changes in outbound migration, there was a significant decrease in the number of moves in 2024. Interstate moves were down 8% in 2024 compared to 2023.

North American Van Lines believes the rising cost of living and mortgage rates will continue to drive migration trends in 2025 and beyond. If mortgage rates decrease in the new year, we may see a shift between inbound and outbound cities.

The migration map allows users to visualize outbound and inbound migration trends and grasp the power of population movements across the United States. This is a powerful tool that future home buyers, real estate agents, and investors can use to better understand changes in the housing market and population centers.

See the full report here: https://www.northamerican.com/migration-map

About North American Van Lines

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sirva, Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. With more than 500 agents and affiliates worldwide, North American has been ranked highest in satisfaction by Trippel's Relocating Employee Survey for six consecutive years and is a certified ProMover® of the American Trucking Association. For more information, call (800)228-3092 or visit northamerican.com. U.S. DOT No. 070851

SOURCE North American Van Lines